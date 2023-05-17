Imoo, 1st phone for kids is to expand its presence in India with new offline stores

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/India PR Distribution): imoo, the world's best-selling brand in the kids' electronics market, has announced its expansion in India, bringing its cutting-edge technology products to the Indian market. The company's decision to expand its operations in India is a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality technology products that meet the unique needs of Indian consumers.

After receiving a positive response to its launch in India's online market in the first quarter, imoo is confident to expand its offline business in the country. imoo's offline presence will provide Indian consumers with a hands-on experience of its innovative products.

According to reports, imoo plans to open several offline stores and flagship stores in India in next 2 years. While the locations of the stores are not yet disclosed, the move is expected to bring the brand closer to its customers and offer them a better shopping experience.

imoo has been in the Indian market for a few months now, and its decision to expand its presence with offline stores is a clear indication of the company's commitment to the Indian market. With the rise of e-commerce, the offline retail market has taken a hit in recent years. However, imoo believes that having a physical presence in India can help it connect with its customers and provide a better shopping experience.

imoo is the world's best-selling brand in the kids' phone market, and its product range is designed to meet the unique needs of parents and children. imoo is proud to offer the 1st phone for kids, which is designed to meet the unique needs of parents and their children. The watchphone comes with a range of safety features, including 2 way video and voice call, real-time location tracking, a one-click SOS button, and a voice chat feature that enables parents to monitor their child's safety.

By opening its offline stores, imoo aims to offer its customers a hands-on experience with its products. Customers will be able to see, touch, and feel the devices before making a purchase, which can help them make an informed decision. Additionally, the physical stores will enable imoo to provide better after-sales service and support, ensuring that customers have a hassle-free experience.

imoo's move to expand its presence in India with offline stores comes at a time when the Indian smartwatch phone market is experiencing significant growth.

imoo's smartwatch phone is sim enabled and and offer great value for money, making them an attractive option for Indian consumers. By expanding its presence with offline stores, imoo hopes to tap into this growing demand and reach a wider audience in India.

Commenting on the company's expansion plans, an imoo spokesperson said, "We are excited to announce our plans to expand our presence in India with offline stores. India is a strategic market for us, and we believe that having a physical presence in the country will help us connect with our customers and provide them with a better shopping experience. We are confident that our high-quality products and innovative designs will resonate with Indian consumers."

In conclusion, imoo's decision to expand its presence in India with offline stores is a strategic move that can help the company connect with its customers and offer them a better shopping experience. The brand's high-quality watchphone for kids make it an attractive option for Indian consumers. With the launch of its offline stores, imoo aims to capture a larger share of the Indian smartwatch phone market and establish itself as a leading player in the country.

