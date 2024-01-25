Impact of learning coding for the future workforce of India

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 25: India's economy is expanding, and with it, so is the demand for STEM workers in practically every industry. The IT industry has been a significant employer in recent years due to the rising demand for cybersecurity specialists, data scientists, and software developers. The demand for biotechnologists and medical researchers is also rising in the healthcare sector. In addition, STEM is required in the aerospace, e-commerce, and renewable energy industries to spur innovation and expansion.

As the information era is centered on computer science (CS) and its supporting technologies and because it teaches students how to use computers effectively and efficiently, computer education is crucial. Many of us don't give computer code much thought because of how ubiquitous it is in modern life. Learning the fundamentals of coding can be a very powerful experience for many kids, imparting a variety of abilities such as creativity, problem-solving, perseverance, confidence, and more.

Recent trends suggest that it can help individuals to comprehend the workings of the modern world and may even help to shape the digital future in the future. Additionally, it fosters the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities that are necessary in today's workforce.

Aryan Aggarwal, Founder, Wood Pecker Studios says, "It is important for us to recognise the subject of computer science and give it its due credit. As an initiative we have founded a fun and engaging way of learning it. With Woodpecker Studios, learn a novel method of computer science instruction. Our games are made to turn abstract ideas in computer science into fun, interactive experiences. You can make learning enjoyable and approachable for your kids by including our games into your curriculum."

Speaking about the involvement of women in the sector Amey Bhandari speaks vocally and says, "It is crucial to get started early in order to involve more women in the computer industry. In order to do this, young girls should be encouraged to major in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). By providing children with early exposure to these subjects, we can inspire and motivate them to pursue careers in engineering and technology. Organizations can help this project by working with educational institutions to provide summer camps, mentorship programmes, and workshops that inspire young females to pursue careers in STEM."

