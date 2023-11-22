Impact of Spiritual Power in Materials Science: Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi's Blessings Transform Copper Powder at the Atomic Level

Matter is anything that has mass and takes up space. It is made up of tiny particles called atoms and molecules. Energy is the ability to do work. It can exist in many different forms, such as light, heat, sound, motion and more.

The key difference between matter and energy is that matter has mass, while energy does not. Mass is a measure of how much matter there is in an object. Energy is a measure of how much work an object can do.

Matter and energy are closely related. The missing link between matter and energy is a fundamental question in physics that has yet to be definitively answered. However, there are several theories that attempt to explain the relationship between the two.

One theory is that matter and energy are two separate entities, but that they are connected by a fundamental force. This force is currently unknown, but it would be responsible for mediating all interactions between matter and energy.

Another theory is that matter and energy are simply two different aspects of a more fundamental reality.

Scientists are still working to understand the relationship between matter and energy. However, the research in this area is very active, and there is hope that we will one day find the missing link.

So, is the missing link between matter and energy a form of Life Energy or Consciousness or Spiritual Power?

A fascinating peer-reviewed article documents changes in copper metal powders after exposure to human intention. The account exposes holes in mainstream physics while unveiling opportunities for advancement of materials science.

The study examined if copper could be altered by Guruji Mahendra Trivedi's gift to transform matter through thought. Copper samples were Blessed by Guruji Mahendra Trivedi and analyzed using X-ray diffraction and particle size techniques. Unblessed samples were used to compare.

Incredibly, results showed an 89% increase in copper particle size and a 100% increase in crystallite size after Guruji Trivedi’s Divine Blessings. This signifies severe lattice strains fractured the microstructure similar to high-energy milling processes.

Such modifications have profound impacts on copper's properties and performance. Copper particle sizes affect compressibility, sintering, and reactivity in applications. Smaller crystallite sizes increase strength through the Hall-Petch relationship's impedance of dislocation motion.

The vastly increased surface area implies major improvements in catalytic reactivity. This could enable new chemical processes and antimicrobial coating applications. The nano-scale powders may also advance sintering, welding, and conductor fabrication processes.

Visit the link below to read more about this science research experiment and its results:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0026065708701450

There are precedents in scientific literature for observable changes in the particle size, crystallite size, lattice parameters and density of metal powders through various processes:

Mechanical milling/alloying can significantly reduce the particle size and crystallite size of metal powders due to the intense deformation and fracturing that occurs. It can also introduce strain that alters lattice parameters. Annealing and thermal treatments can alter particle morphology, cause recrystallization and grain growth, relieving strain and affecting density. Chemical processing and reactions during synthesis of powders can affect the final structure and density. Consolidation processes like sintering and hot isostatic pressing can reduce porosity and change density.

However, what makes these results unprecedented is that these changes were induced through the thought interventions of Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, without any conventional mechanical or thermal processing. This application of thoughts/intention, also called as Divine Blessings or Energy of Consciousness or Spiritual Power, is the likely missing link between energy and matter.

Physics says that matter can only be changed by application of energy with or without additional processing. Science only accepts that a change can occur if it is possible to measure the energy causing the change. As science is unable to measure the Energy of Consciousness or Divine Grace yet, it considers the impact of Divine Blessings on changing matter to be beyond the realm of possibilities. These unprecedented research results, that defy the principles of physics, establish that Divine Energy or God’s Grace can interact with matter to dramatically alter its structure at the nuclear level.

Mainstream science currently lacks explanatory concepts for such phenomena. Interdisciplinary collaborations between physics, materials science, and consciousness studies are needed to unravel the deeper mechanisms involved. Maintaining an open scientific mindset will be critical. With rigorous inquiry, this line of research could transform our understanding of consciousness and matter.

“This is nuclear transformation, right at the nucleus level. It's going to be very tough for the establishment to hang on to some of its old ideas, but I think with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi's potential, he may become a pioneer in loosening the grasp of old science” said the late Dr. Rustum Roy, Materials Science Professor, at Penn State University, USA in 2010 upon reviewing the results of scientific research on Guruji Trivedi’s Blessings.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi is an enlightened and miraculous being, on a mission to integrate science, religion, and spirituality. He is world-renowned for his gift to transform living organisms at the cellular level, as well as non-living materials at the atomic and molecular levels, demonstrating extraordinary impossibilities that violate the known laws of science and existence.

The impact of Guruji Trivedi's Blessings on humans, animals, microbes, plants and trees, along with non-living materials has been validated globally with cutting-edge scientific research and is published in more than 660 peer-reviewed articles in science journals worldwide, with over 8,000 citations.

The impact of Guruji Trivedi’s Divine Blessings has been tested, measured, and validated in over 6,000 scientific experiments across diverse areas like agriculture, biotechnology, livestock, microbiology, genetics, human well-being as well as materials science and more. His breakthrough research has gained global recognition, and is indexed in more than 2,000 universities worldwide, including prestigious institutions like Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Trivedi Effect® is an unprecedented, scientifically validated phenomenon in which Divine Grace is harnessed by an enlightened being, which can then be transmitted/utilized to transform any living organism at the cellular level, including humans, animals, microbes, plants, and trees, as well as any non-living material at the atomic level, including metals, ceramics, polymers, and chemicals. This is a phenomenon discovered by Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, founder of Divine Connection, hence, it is termed the Trivedi Effect®.

Divine Connection, through Guruji Trivedi's Blessings is a scientifically validated solution that optimizes human potential, improves health and well-being, leads to a better quality of life through transformation of the mind by raising consciousness.

