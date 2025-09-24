Impactful Leaders of 2025: Building the Next India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: As India stands at the threshold of transformative growth, a new generation of leaders is shaping its journey toward progress and innovation. The Impactful Leaders of 2025 are not just driving businesses forward but are also redefining the values of leadership with vision, resilience, and responsibility. From fostering sustainable enterprises to embracing technology and inclusivity, these leaders are building the next Indiaone that thrives on purpose, impact, and collective advancement.

Dr. Arti Khosla: Founder & CEO of COAE International

Dr. Arti Khosla is an influential thought leader in education and a recognized voice of India on the global stage. Recipient of the "Best Woman Entrepreneur in Conformity Assessments in Education" award, she drives national and international conversations on how standards, innovation, and technology can transform learning.

A sought-after speaker and mentor, she challenges institutions to move beyond rankings and ratings, seeing quality systems as engines of process excellence, innovation, and growth. As an entrepreneur, author, and mentor, she also guides many women-led start-ups to align their processes and systems with their vision, passion, and purpose from the very beginning. Her ability to simplify complex management challenges has earned her respect from policymakers and hundreds of education leaders she has trained across nearly 40 countries.

Her drive for innovation is reflected in COAE's flagship AAAS framework- an AI-enabled, digital-first academic audit tool. The framework supported by a senior team of experts across India, has guided a country-wide initiative redefining academic excellence for thousands of educators, demonstrating measurable improvements for quality education.

Visionary, pragmatic, and globally connected, Dr. Khosla stands among the world's foremost leaders advancing education through the power of quality and standards.

Aditya Aggarwal: Founder & CEO of Spaceman Spirits Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Aditya Aggarwal is reimagining India's craft spirits landscape with bold vision and global ambition. As Founder and CEO of Spaceman Spirits Lab (SSL), he has built one of India's fastest-growing independent alcobev houses, home to award-winning premium brands like SAMSARA Gin, SITARA Rum, and AMARA Vodka. A UCLA graduate in Business Economics & Entrepreneurship, Aditya began his career in management consulting with PwC Los Angeles, advising marquee clients like Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., and Snapchat. In 2020, he returned to India to pursue his entrepreneurial callingchanneling his fascination with food, bars, and storytelling into spirits that celebrate Indian craftsmanship while meeting global luxury standards. Under his leadership, SSL has expanded across 12 states and into markets like the UAE, Canada, UK, Germany, and Poland, with listings in Waitrose. Now a ₹65 crore GMV business selling 360,000 bottles annually, SSL reflects Aditya's belief that his brands are cultural statements blending heritage, design, and innovation.

Anooja Bashir: A Journey of Resilience, Vision, and Entrepreneurial Transformation

Every entrepreneur's journey is marked by turning points, and for Ms. Bashir, the first came long before she became a renowned ecosystem enabler. With a degree in Civil Engineering from Mahatma Gandhi University, she began her career in Dubai's real estate sector, only to discover her true calling in sales and marketing while teaching as an Associate Professor. What started as an accidental leap into entrepreneurship soon became a life's mission. Early ventures brought failures that tested her resilience, yet each challenge refined her strategic thinking and fueled her determination.

Harnessing her engineering discipline, branding expertise from IIM Bangalore, and strategic marketing training from Wharton, Anooja blended structure with creativity to build ventures that stand apart. Through Ourea, she has shaped 1,000+ brands, redefining business growth. She is also the Co-Founder of FlexiCloud, a startup recognized among Forbes Top 200 Startups, which is a PaaS platform transforming cloud management. Today, as entrepreneur, author, mentor, and investor, she continues to enable ecosystems and guide startups.

Asma Kahali: Owner of Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd.

Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd, co-founded by Asma Kahali, has quickly earned its place as a name synonymous with trust, innovation, and global reach. Guided by Asma's foresight and resilience, the company has expanded into trading gold, arms, and ammunition while upholding values of quality and sustainability. Beyond her entrepreneurial role, Asma also serves as a Convenor at BRICS CCI Women Empowerment, where she champions collaboration and opportunities for women leaders worldwide. Her journey reflects courage, adaptability, and purpose, positioning Rimbaa Oak Global as more than a businessit is a testament to bold leadership and impact-driven vision.

Chandan Sharma: Director of Ultra Flex Pvt Ltd

Chandan Sharma, Director of Ultra Flex Pvt Ltd, carries forward a 40 year legacy with the vision of shaping a more responsible tomorrow. As the third-generation leader of one of India's most trusted packaging manufacturers, Chandan stands rooted in ethics and guided by a belief that true progress must honor both people and planet. A pioneer in sustainable solutions, he is among the few in the country to launch biodegradable VCI films, proving that innovation can coexist with responsibility. Today his focus is clear- sustainability as the foundation of growth. With exports expanding across borders, he now prepares to enter the food segment, introducing nutrition-driven, value-added products that give back to society in the most fundamental way- by nurturing health.

For him leadership is not just about building business, but about building balance between legacy and innovation, growth and responsibility, humanity and Mother Earth.

Gunjan Ruparelia: Co-founder & CEO of AutoDukan, Driving the Future of India's Automobile Aftermarket

Gunjan Ruparelia, Co-founder and CEO of AutoDukan, is redefining India's automobile aftermarket. With a clear vision and deep industry insight, he has transformed one of the country's most fragmented sectors into a seamless, intelligent, and reliable ecosystem. AutoDukan now serves insurers, workshops, and fleets with speed, transparency, and efficiency, becoming a trusted platform in mobility services.

Beyond building a fast-growing company, Gunjan represents the new generation of Indian leaders using technology to solve real, large-scale challenges. His work showcases how homegrown innovation can modernize traditional industries and influence the future of mobility not only in India but across Asia, setting new benchmarks for impact and scale.

Hemant Rohera: CEO of Rohera Inc

A Visionary Innovator Shaping the Future of Energy and Healthcare

Hemant Rohera is an innovator whose work bridges human needs with sustainable progress. With multiple patents to his name, he has pioneered solutions that are redefining industries and improving lives. His Hybrid Power Pack enhances storage performance while eliminating thermal runaway risks, offering multi-platform energy applications across mobility and renewable sectors. His patented Smart Vehicle Console improves efficiency by drawing energy from multiple sources, accelerating the transition to cleaner and smarter transportation. Perhaps most impactful is eMedica, a patented medical device delivering Voltage, Current, and Frequency (VCF) Therapy to boost immunity, improve medicine absorption, and aid recovery in critical health conditionsalready recognised in scientific journals.

Beyond these landmark innovations, Hemant continues to develop projects in energy, healthcare, and sustainable living, driven by the belief that technology must enhance everyday life. His journey inspires the next generation to think beyond boundaries, proving that innovation can be both futuristic and deeply humane.

Mahindra Kumar Desai: Founder & CMD of JMC Hotels & Resorts Group

JMC Hotels & Resorts Expanding Across India - A Vision Towards 2030

JMC Hotels & Resorts Group, under the visionary leadership of Mahindra Kumar Desai (Founder & CMD), is making bold strides in transforming India's hospitality landscape. With 30+ properties across 3 states and over 30 years of industry expertise, the group is now aiming for 100+ hotels by 2030, creating opportunities for over 10,000 families through jobs and partnerships.

Expanding further, JMC proudly introduces two new brands:

Deotel Hotels & Resorts - Affordable excellence for smart travelers

Mint Tree Hotels - Premium stays with refined luxury

JMC invites hotel/resort owners (25-150 rooms) for management contracts or revenue-sharing partnerships.

www.deotels.com, www.jmchotels.com

Grow with JMC - Where Hospitality Meets Excellence.

Dr. Ravi Gaur

MD Pathology, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd, Founder of DRG Path Labs

My healthcare journey began over four decades agoan era with no internet, no digital tools, only the wisdom of professors, books, and lessons learned from being with patients. Having worked in the remotest parts of India, from snow-covered posts in the north to the farthest east, I have witnessed healthcare in its most basic form, driven by human grit and resilience. Today, we stand at a powerful intersection: automation, compassion, technology, advancement, affordability, and quality. What once evolved over fifty years is now being reshaped every five. The coming two decades will transform healthcare faster than the last five combined. Yet one truth must never be forgotten: healthcare is about humans. And humans are not machines; they are hearts, emotions, feelings, and ever-changing dynamics. Every step forward must be adaptable, acceptable, durable, and heartfelt. AI and tools may aid us, but only clinical excellence wrapped in compassion can truly heal.

Rekha Atri: Founder of iKargos.com

Rekha is shaping the Next India by transforming how MSMEs engage in global trade. Her company empowers small and medium businesses to realise their dream of smooth imports and exports by using technology and intelligence to simplify complex logistics and decode evolving geopolitical challenges. iKargos is designed as a women-centric logistics company, championing diversity and giving women a strong voice in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

Under Rekha's leadership, iKargos is also creating employment opportunities in India's tier-2 cities, ensuring that progress is not limited to metros but reaches deeper into the nation. By building an ecosystem that blends innovation with inclusivity, she is not only driving efficiency and transparency in supply chains but also enabling equitable growth. Through her vision, iKargos is redefining logistics as a catalyst for empowerment, resilience, and India's global competitiveness.

Shaju Thomas: Founder & CMD of Popees Baby Care

Every great journey begins with tiny steps. From Thiruvali, Kerala, Shaju Thomas took those small steps with a dream that would grow into Popees Baby Care, a brand trusted by families worldwide. Guided by vision and fueled by dedication since 2003, the company has grown through B2B channels, e-commerce platforms, to over 100 retail stores, including flagship outlets in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, carrying the essence of Indian baby care products to homes across the globe.

Every Popees product undergoes more than 30 export quality checkpoints and follows strict GOTS-certified standards, ensuring safety, comfort, and innovation for babies. With bamboo-based organic cotton, Popees is cherished by 100 million happy babies, with 2,000+ hands weaving care and love into every product. Recognised in Forbes Magazine and honored with numerous business awards, this journey proves that even the smallest steps, taken with passion, can leave a global

