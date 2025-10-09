Impactsure Launches 'SureMatch' - A Next-Gen Agentic AI Platform for Global Trade, at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Impactsure Technologies, a leading global provider of AI-driven solutions for banking and financial services, today announced the launch of SureMatch, its next-generation Agentic AI platform for Global Trade, at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025 being held in Mumbai from October 7-9. Designed to digitise and simplify global trade finance operations for banks and corporates, SureMatch represents a major step forward in intelligent automation and compliance-ready innovation.

SureMatch replaces manual document handling with a digital-first, conversational business process flow. Integrated via secure APIs with banks' core banking systems, document management systems, and corporate ERPs, it enables a real-time, straight-through process for trade documents such as invoices, shipping papers, and remittance requests.

Using voice or text, customers can initiate transactions such as Letters of Credit, Bank Guarantees or Remittances. The system automatically retrieves, validates, and submits the necessary documents, ensuring speed, accuracy, and compliance.

Built for end-to-end regulatory alignment, SureMatch validates submissions against Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS), Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS), RBI guidelines, country-specific regulatory requirements, and International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) rules, while maintaining a complete audit trail. Its Agentic AI orchestration engine harmonises specialised agents called Zingo, for document intelligence, sanctions screening, reconciliation, and risk scoring, delivering unmatched automation with human oversight.

"Global trade needs speed, transparency, and resilience," said Dharmarajan Sankara Subrahmanian, CEO of Impactsure Technologies. "SureMatch brings together multilingual, explainable AI and human governance to help financial institutions modernise with confidence."

"Our vision was to create a platform that combines the best of AI and integration technologies that are practical, responsible, explainable, and easy to use," added Subramaniyan Neelakandan, Chief Technology Officer of Impactsure Technologies. "The system is designed to be trusted by regulators, bankers, and corporates alike, while offering a user experience as intuitive as everyday digital communication."

"This platform has been built from the perspective of bankers, for banks and their clientele," said Nandini Bhattacharyya, Chief Mentor and Product Officer at Impactsure Technologies, with prior experience of leading trade product and operations across leading banks in India and abroad. "It addresses the real complexities of trade finance while ensuring compliance, transparency, and modernity. Forward-looking by design, it can evolve with new rules, new markets, and new client expectations, giving financial institutions a living system that keeps pace with global trade."

As global trade embraces digital transformation, Impactsure's SureMatch provides the foundation for a future that unites automation, conversational AI, and human-centric governance to deliver excellence in speed, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

The platform is available immediately for deployment worldwide, with regional configurations designed to meet local regulatory requirements and enable rapid adoption timelines.

About Impactsure Technologies

Impactsure Technologies is a global innovator in Agentic AI and document intelligence for BFSI and enterprises. Its microservices-based platform empowers banks and corporates to interpret, validate, and act on complex data across trade finance, treasury, lending, and compliance. With responsible AI and human-centric design at its core, Impactsure consistently delivers measurable outcomes in speed, compliance, and customer experience.

About Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025

The Global Fintech Festival (GFF) is the world's leading fintech conference, jointly organised by the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC). The 6th edition of GFF, being held from October 7-9, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, is themed "Empowering Finance for a Better World - Powered by AI."

GFF brings together global fintech innovators, regulators, banks, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries. The event features keynote addresses, panel discussions, startup showcases, and innovation zones, creating a vibrant ecosystem for thought leadership, collaboration, and product launches. Over the years, GFF has evolved into a premier platform that shapes the future of financial technology and inclusion, making it an ideal stage for the launch of SureMatch, Impactsure's breakthrough in Agentic AI for trade finance.

