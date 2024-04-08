Imperial Blue Superhit Nights and Mirchi Fan Fest Dazzle Jaipur with Star-Studded Musical Night

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8: The city of Jaipur was ablaze with musical fervor as Imperial Blue Superhit Nights created an unparalleled evening of entertainment with Mirchi Fan Fest on the 23rd of, 2024. The event brought together music enthusiasts from across the city for a night filled with soul-stirring melodies and electrifying performances.

After an incredibly successful start in Kolkata, the star-studded lineup in Jaipur featured some of the most renowned names in the Indian music industry - Parmish Verma, Gajendra Verma, Riar Saab, and Mame Khan. Each artist captivated the audience with their unique style and talent, delivering performances that left a lasting impression on all those in attendance.

Reflecting on the Jaipur event, Ishwindar Singh, General Manager - Marketing at Pernod Ricard India, expressed, "At Imperial Blue Superhit Nights, our commitment to crafting remarkable experiences remains unwavering, and our event in Jaipur was a testament to that commitment. Following the resounding success of our sold-out show in Kolkata, we meticulously curated a stellar lineup of artists for our audience in Jaipur, showcasing the finest talents from across India and the Pink city itself. The overwhelming turnout surpassed all expectations, reflecting the vibrant energy and excitement that defines Imperial Blue's core philosophy of embracing life with a smile. It was an evening of unparalleled magic, and we're grateful to have been part of it."

Pooja Gulati, EVP & National Director IP Solutions - ENIL, also shared her thoughts on the event, saying, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights for this edition of Mirchi Fan Fest in Jaipur. The stellar lineup of talented artists and the electrifying ambiance perfectly embodied the essence of Mirchi Fanfest, which is dedicated to forging profound connections with our audience through the transformative power of music."

The Jaipur chapter of the Mirchi Fan Fest was a testament to the power of music to bring people together and create unforgettable moments. Fans were treated to a diverse range of musical styles, from contemporary pop to traditional folk, ensuring that there was something for everyone to enjoy. As the night ended, the audience left with memories that would last a lifetime, eagerly anticipating the next edition of musical escapade.

Seagram's Imperial Blue is one of the leading brands of Pernod Ricard India. With the brand philosophy of celebrating the lighter side of life, Imperial Blue is positioned around 'menisms' - men idiosyncrasies expressed through humor. The brand, with its tagline Because, Men Will Be Men', is widely known for its iconic and timeless communication. It is for the young, confident optimists who believe in living in the moment by embracing life with a smile.

