Imperial Executive Education, Emeritus Launch Mergers and Acquisitions: Corporate Restructuring & Strategy Programme, Equipping Leaders with Strategic M&A Capabilities

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: India's economy continues to outpace many developed markets, with an annual growth forecast of 6% to 7%, compared to 2% or less for developed economies (Bain & Company, 2024). This robust economic backdrop has fueled a surge in M&A activity. While global M&A deal value saw a downturn in 2023, India bucked the trend, maintaining strong deal volumes, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing. Modern M&A deals are no longer straightforward financial transactions. They encompass a myriad of factors, including technological integration, regulatory compliance, environmental, social, governance (ESG) considerations, and cultural alignment.

With deals becoming more complex, professionals need more than financial acumen to differentiate deals and impact their organisation. Imperial Executive Education, (ranked #1 in Europe by QS World University Rankings 2025) has announced the launch of a new 16-week online programme Mergers and Acquisitions: Corporate Restructuring & Strategy in partnership with Emeritus. This high-impact programme will equip professionals with the strategic and analytical skills needed to excel in this high-stakes domain. Participants will gain in-depth insight into the critical factors that shape M&A success and learn proven frameworks to generate value from pre-deal strategy and valuation to post-merger integration. Over 16 weeks, participants will engage in a comprehensive exploration of the M&A process, developing actionable frameworks to identify opportunities, value businesses, negotiate deals, and manage post-merger integration.

This programme is designed for senior leaders in growth, strategy, and deal-making, mid-level managers in finance or corporate development, consultants, investment bankers, private equity and venture capital professionals. Additionally, it is also beneficial for the legal advisors who want to sharpen their M&A skills and gain an edge in executing complex transactions.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, said, "With India emerging as a global hotspot for M&A activity amid sustained economic growth, there is a growing demand for professionals who can drive value across complex transactions. From infrastructure to renewables, Indian dealmakers are navigating multifaceted challenges regulatory, technological, and strategic. This programme from Imperial Executive Education is designed to equip professionals with the global frameworks, analytical tools, and strategic mindset needed to lead successful M&A outcomes in both domestic and cross-border contexts."

The curriculum covers critical areas such as corporate restructuring, valuation, deal structuring, negotiation and defence strategies, and post-merger integration, supported by case studies of global and Indian M&A deals. Learners will also work on a Capstone Project focused on an Indian M&A scenario, enabling them to apply concepts to real-world challenges. Alongside this, the programme offers live masterclasses with M&A practitioners, weekly assignments and peer discussions to reinforce applied learning, and on-demand video lectures from Imperial faculty for flexible study. Participants will also benefit from valuable networking opportunities through Associate Alumni Status with Imperial Executive Education, further strengthening their professional journey.

Through this programme, participants will be able to:

* Recognise various forms of corporate restructuring and their value potential

* Identify functions, benefits, and challenges of M&A transactions

* Illustrate the end-to-end M&A process, including structuring, negotiation, and valuation

* Apply proven frameworks for successful post-merger integration

* Earn a prestigious certificate from Imperial Executive Education and gain Associate Alumni Status

Programme Details:

* Start Date: December 18, 2025

* Duration: 16 weeks | 5-7 hours per week

* Format: Online, with live sessions and assignments

* Fee: INR 1,10,000 + GST

Certification: Upon completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a digital certificate by Imperial Executive Education For more details, visit the programme page here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor