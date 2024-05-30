Impetus Celebrates Kids' Day 2024 with Record Participation

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 30: Impetus is delighted to announce that Kids' Day 2024 that was held in offices across India was a success. The office premises were abuzz with excitement as young champions turned up in record numbers, participating wholeheartedly in a variety of engaging activities and events.

The day was filled with fun and entertainment, including games, movies, arts and crafts, a magic show, a fashion show, and a talent hunt. The children enjoyed every moment to the fullest, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Every year, Kids' Day is celebrated to keep our employees' families engaged with the organization. Our people are our greatest asset, and we aim to merge our world with theirs, fostering synergy and harmony.

Impetus extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making Kids' Day 2024 a memorable event. Special gratitude goes to the employees, volunteers, and organizers for their dedication and hard work in ensuring the day was a fantastic experience for all.

