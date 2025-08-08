Impetus Concludes Successful Plantation Drive Week to Promote Sustainability and Green Living

BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8: Impetus Technologies successfully concluded its Plantation Drive Week, a three-day internal sustainability initiative aimed at fostering environmental awareness and creating a greener campus. Held at the Impetus IT Park in Indore, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees across departments, including leadership, with Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, Impetus Technologies, setting the tone on Day 1.

The drive encouraged employees to actively engage in tree planting efforts, contributing to the company's ongoing environmental goals.

"At Impetus, we believe that building a sustainable future starts with taking responsibility today. The Plantation Drive Week was not just about planting trees, it was about planting hope, awareness, and a collective sense of purpose. I'm proud to see our teams come together with such enthusiasm to contribute to a greener tomorrow, " said Sanjeev Agrawal, expressing appreciation for the spirited employee involvement throughout the week.

The Plantation Drive Week is part of Impetus' broader commitment to environmental responsibility and workplace well-being. With more than 250 saplings planted and a strong message of unity in action, the initiative leaves behind not just greener corners on campus, but also renewed environmental consciousness among the workforce.

