Impetus Technologies Appoints Nachiket Deshpande as CEO to Accelerate its Vision for the Intelligent Enterprise

Los Gatos (California) [US], November 20: Impetus Technologies, a global leader in enterprise data and AI engineering solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Nachiket Deshpande as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition marks an important milestone in Impetus' growth journey as it continues to expand globally and advance its mission of powering Intelligent Enterprises by harnessing deep data awareness, advanced analytics, and Agentic AI business solution innovation.

With over three decades of experience across leading technology organizations, Nachiket Deshpande brings a deep understanding of how innovation and execution drive enterprise success, backed by strategic clarity, operational discipline, and a people-first leadership style. Before joining Impetus, Nachiket served as Executive Board Member at LTI Mindtree. As the President of its AI business, he helped shape the company's AI strategy and launched BlueVerse, its packaged Agentic AI offering. As Chief Operating Officer, he oversaw global delivery, operations, and transformation programs that scaled the company's growth across industries and markets.

During his two-decade career at Cognizant, he also held leadership roles that advanced the firm's capabilities across AI, data, cloud, and Banking and Financial Services.

Speaking about his new role, Nachiket Deshpande shared, "Impetus is a rare services organization which has a software-led approach. For the past two decades, it has delivered software-led services in big data, machine learning, data on the cloud, and now in the AI world. It truly represents the kind of organization that defines what's next. What excites me most is the opportunity ahead: helping enterprises harness the power of AI to not only boost productivity but also to reimagine their business processes and workflows as they evolve into agentic intelligent enterprises."

"Our operating approach is built on deep collaboration with CEOs and leadership teams to drive sustained value creation. Impetus is at an important inflection point, and Nachiket's experience in scaling technology businesses makes him a strong addition to the organization. We look forward to partnering with him to support Impetus' ambition of becoming the preferred partner for enterprise data and AI transformation," said Sunish Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner & Saakshi Gera, Co-Lead, Technology & Technology Services at Kedaara.

Impetus has always stood for engineering excellence and innovation with integrity," said Praveen Kankariya and Ritu Bapna, Founders of Impetus Technologies. "Nachiket's global experience and leadership in building AI-led organizations make him the ideal steward for our next chapter. Together, we are ready to accelerate Impetus' vision of powering the Intelligent Enterprise and helping customers achieve meaningful business outcomes through data and AI."

