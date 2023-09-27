Impetus Technologies Celebrates Being Recognized as India's Best Workplaces for Women in 2023

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 27: Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned cloud, and data engineering organization, has been recognized as ‘India's Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2023’ by Great Place To Work®, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

This recognition is a testament to the dedicated efforts of Impetus’ entire team in creating an inclusive, empowering, and gender-balanced work environment. It marks a significant step forward in Impetus’ journey towards creating an inclusive and empowering workplace.

Upon receiving this accolade, Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, expressed, “We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2023. This award is a testament to the collective commitment of our team members who have tirelessly worked to create an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered. We view this as a significant milestone on our journey towards building a more inclusive and diverse workplace.

Impetus remains steadfast in its mission to maintain this positive momentum, continually championing gender equity, and serving as a source of inspiration for others in the industry. The organization is poised to leverage this recognition to further enhance its workplace culture and drive positive change.”

The India's Best Workplaces™ for Women award is a result of a rigorous evaluation process by Great Place To Work India, which applied a robust methodology to identify organizations that genuinely embody the essence of this category. The evaluation included an anonymous employee survey to gauge the authentic experiences of Impetus team members. It also considered gender parity in both experience and representation across all organizational levels.

