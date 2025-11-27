Impetus Technologies Ranked Among the Top 25 of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 27: Impetus Technologies is proud to announce that it has been recognized among the Top 25 of India's Best Workplaces™ for IT & IT-BPM 2025 by Great Place To Work® India. This marks a significant milestone for the organization, as it is only the third time in its history that Impetus has secured a place in the prestigious Top 25 ranking.

This year's recognition is especially meaningful, given the scale and rigor of the study. The 2025 edition of the Great Place To Work® India study captured insights from over 18 lakh employees across 540+ organizations, evaluating them on key parameters of trust, culture, leadership, employee well-being, and people practices. Out of these, only 100 organizations were identified as India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2025, with Impetus earning a place among the Top 25.

At Impetus, this recognition stands as a reflection of its continuous efforts to foster an inclusive, empowering, and high-performance environment where every voice is valued, well-being is prioritized, and growth is actively nurtured.

Speaking on the achievement, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO, Impetus Technologies, said:

"Being ranked among the Top 25 of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2025 is a testament to the collective spirit, passion, and commitment of our people. We believe that culture is not built by policies alone, but by everyday actions, trust, and genuine care for one another. As Impetus continues its journey forward, it remains committed to building an even stronger, more equitable, and inspiring workplace for all."

Commenting on the broader industry landscape, Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India, said:

"India's tech industry is steadily transitioning from a traditional IT services model to a more innovation driven approach. While AI and deep tech are gaining traction, the shift is gradual and shaped by practical factors like talent upskilling, cost optimization, and regulatory frameworks. Our study found that employees are 89% more likely to be excited to use AI when they are given meaningful opportunities for innovation. The Innovation Velocity Ratio (IVR) of the IT Sector for this year indicates that for every two employees who lack innovation opportunities, eight are ready to innovate. Despite the increasing competition and challenges in AI adoption, the rise of IVR demonstrates that our talent is prepared for the next wave of technological disruption. I sincerely congratulate all the winners of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2025, who are elevating the standard of global IT excellence."

