New Delhi [India], June 26: Impetus Technologies, a global technology solutions provider, has once again been recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For 2025 by Great Place To Work® India, securing the 55th position on this prestigious list. This marks the 11th time the company has earned this recognitionreinforcing its consistent commitment to building a workplace where trust, innovation, and employee well-being thrive.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Companies To Work For 2025 have been recognized. These organizations, among other practices, particularly excel both in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and in proactively acting on feedback to create a High Trust Culture. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) India's Best Companies To Work For 2025 can be viewed on company's website.

"This achievement is a celebration of our people and the culture we've created together," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, Impetus Technologies. "Climbing to rank 55 among India's best workplaces is both humbling and motivating. It drives us to continue fostering an environment where individuals feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow."

With this milestone, Impetus reaffirms its dedication to creating exceptional employee experiences and setting benchmarks for workplace culture in the technology industry.

"As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands. In partnership with The Economic Times, we are proud to recognize the Top 100 organizations as India's Best Companies To Work For 2025," said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India.

"I would like to congratulate Impetus Technologies for accomplishing this milestone. Getting recognized among "India's Best Companies To Work For 2025" is a testament to what's possible when trust is nurtured, employees feel heard, and everyone feels they belong. We invite every leader to join us on this journey of becoming great," added Balbir Singh.

