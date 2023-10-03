Impetus Technologies Supports Education: Donates School Kits to Support Staff's Children

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 3: Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned cloud, and data engineering organization, is proud to announce its recent initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. On October 1, 2023, the company distributed school kits to the children of its support staff, including drivers, electricians, housekeepers, office boys, guards, and gardeners, in an event held at its Indore office.

The school kits, which consisted of essential supplies for learning, were distributed to support staff's children to support their education. A total of 100 school kits were distributed during this initiative. The event held on October 1st, 2023, was a heartwarming occasion where the children of the support staff received these school kits with smiles and gratitude. The company's leadership, employees, and the children's families were present to witness this meaningful gesture.

Similar events will be taking place across Impetus’ offices across India in the coming month.

To make this initiative possible, employees at Impetus Technologies generously contributed towards the procurement of these school kits. The organization, in turn, matched the employees' contributions, effectively doubling the impact of the initiative.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus Technologies, expressed his appreciation for the support staff and said, "Our support staff plays an indispensable role in the smooth functioning of our organization. We are committed to supporting them and their families. We believe that education is the foundation of a brighter future, and we are delighted to contribute in our own small way to the education of these young minds."

Impetus Technologies remains dedicated to its CSR initiatives and aims to continue making a positive impact on the communities it operates in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor