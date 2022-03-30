'Important to have an eye for frugality, never shy away’ Shark Tank India fame Aman Gupta gives business advice to youngsters

Co-founder and CMO of boAt, and Shark Tank fame Aman Gupta revealed his marketing strategy, which always worked for him. Giving his piece of advice to youngsters he said he used to always wear a T-shirt with his company’s logo for advertising, “People who know me, know how many times I’ve worn this same boAt t-shirt across the years. Firstly, much like Steve Jobs’ strategy – it helps save time. But more importantly, I used to wear it for branding: put a larger than life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/ airports etc. It had the best ROI ever, given that I had no budgets to actually advertise the brand initially,”he said on his LinkedIn, profile.

“Everyone starts with nothing, so did I. It is important to have an eye for frugality – easily accessible resources with great ROI. I recommend young entrepreneurs to never shy away from using resources like social media platforms well, like I used Linkedin; from finding investors to marketing the brand to corporate hiring for boAt Lifestyle,” he added.

Aman Gupta is a part of show Shark Tank which helps the initial entrepreneurs to develop their startups. Shark Tank India launched last year in December on Sony TV.