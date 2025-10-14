Improving Public Health in the Global South by Leveraging Innovative Smoke-free Alternatives, focus at Technovation'25

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 14: Philip Morris International (PMI) recently hosted the Technovation event in Dubai, focusing on improving public health in the Global South by leveraging innovative smoke-free alternatives. The event highlighted how innovation, science, and technology can serve as powerful tools to accelerate the decline in smoking rates and contribute to a healthier future. PMI executives emphasized that a smoke-free future is within reachdriven by scientifically substantiated, combustion-free alternatives that are designed to reduce harm compared to traditional cigarettes.

Speaking at the event, Jacek Olczak, CEO, Philip Morris International, said, "Cigarettes should never be the easiestor onlyoption. In a world where smoke-free technology is available, this should not be the case. Today, some smokers have access to better alternatives, while others are left without choices. Do we want a future where only certain countries eradicate smoking, while others still see rates soaring above 20% or even 40%?''

He further added, "The technology for a smoke-free future is here and ready for change, but real progress happens when innovation reaches people's lives. Only by working togetherregulators, scientists, civil society, and consumerswe can overcome barriers and create lasting change."

Reinforcing the sentiments, Frederic De Wilde, President South & Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States and Middle East and Africa Region at Philip Morris International, stated, "Bringing smoke-free alternatives to developing economies comes with unique challenges: many smokers remain unaware of the health risks related to cigarettes, and economic barriers often limit access to new technologies. High upfront costs can be daunting, but by developing a diverse product portfolio, we aim to make smoke-free choices accessible to people from all income levels. Our mission is clearno one should be left behind on the journey to a smoke-free future. By understanding local needs and purchasing power, we are making better alternatives available to a broader audience."

Sharing the vision of a smoke-free world, Tommaso Di Giovanni, VP Communications & Engagement at Philip Morris International, added, "When communication fails, misinformation thrivesfueling confusion, outdated policies, and widening the gap to better choices. Public health needs innovative policies based on facts and not ideology, to encourage smokers to switch and companies to invest in less harmful alternatives."

PMI's journey towards a smoke-free future is fueled by groundbreaking research and unwavering dedication. As the company expands access to its smoke-free products across the globe, it continues to demonstrate that through innovation and science, a significant decline in smoking rates is not only possible but within reach.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector.

For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

