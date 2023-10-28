Improving the Learning Environment: Viraj Profiles’ Step Towards Clean Water For Students

New Delhi (India), October 28: In its steadfast commitment to community welfare and social responsibility, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has once again extended a helping hand to local schools. Under the banner of its social welfare initiative, ‘Viraj Cares’, the company recently completed the installation of two water coolers and RO water purification systems at the Government Secondary and Higher Secondary School’s Boys and Girls Hostel in Wada.

Access to safe drinking water is a fundamental right. Viraj Profiles understands the need to provide a healthy and caring environment for these youngsters. The young people living in the school’s dormitory are to be provided with clean and safe drinking water facilities as the goal of these efforts.

In addition to the installation of this vital machinery, Viraj Profiles also organized a wholesome breakfast for the 500 students at the school. This initiative was made possible thanks to the efficient service of Viraj’s Central Kitchen and the dedicated support of Mr Rajkumar, who has consistently played a crucial role in these community outreach efforts.

Viraj Profiles is committed to improving the communities it works with. Such endeavours reflect the company’s underlying principles and aim of promoting a better future for the next generation. The Company hopes to create a good and long-lasting influence on the lives of young pupils through ‘Viraj Cares,’ by giving back to the community.

