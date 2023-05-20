Imran Baig Introduces An Innovative Approach To Enhance Children’s Handwriting Skills

The Newly Launched Mastering Penmanship Program is a 30-Day Online Program to Make Kids Fall in Love with Handwriting

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Mastering Penmanship, a 30-day comprehensive programme created by renowned educator Imran Baig, is now available for students across the world. It is intended to help kids overcome typical handwriting difficulties and foster a lifetime love of writing. With this adaptable learning environment, students can participate in the programme whenever it’s convenient and have a personal mentor to monitor and direct their progress.

Mastering Penmanship focuses on students who suffer with illegible handwriting, have pain when writing, write slowly or incompletely, display poor body posture or pen grip, or find it difficult to interpret their own handwriting. In order to encourage a family-wide writing habit, the programme provides an additional booklet for parents in addition to the five primary booklets that make up the study material.

The 30-day Mastering Penmanship programme is composed of pre-recorded videos that participants can watch at their convenience. It is based on a one-to-one hybrid learning module. This strategy emphasizes:

Identifying the underlying causes of handwriting difficulties Building a strong foundation in proper posture, pen grip, and hand-eye coordination Introducing age-appropriate exercises to improve legibility, speed, and endurance Reinforcing good habits through consistent practice and personalized feedback Encouraging a love for handwriting through creative and engaging activities

Imran Baig is committed to giving students the tools, strategies, and mindset they need to develop their handwriting to the fullest extent possible. The goal of Mastering Penmanship is to give students a sense of pride in their handwriting and to inspire confidence in them, preparing them for success in both their academic and personal lives. Not merely cosmetic enhancement is our objective; handwriting growth is. According to Imran Baig, the development of handwriting has a longer-lasting and more profound effect on a student’s intellect.

The Mastering Penmanship course is apt for all individuals over the age of 5. It helps prevent and deal with issues like writer’s cramp that students face when they write long competitive exams and other challenges like dysgraphia. Overall, Mastering Penmanship offers a lifelong skill to help synchronize the mind and hand.

For more information on Mastering Penmanship or to enroll your child in this transformative program this summer, please visit https://imranbaig.com/mastering-penmanship/

or contact +91 97412-57123.

Imran Baig is a penmanship influencer, an experienced educator and handwriting expert who has dedicated his career to helping children develop essential writing skills. With a passion for education and a deep understanding of the challenges that many students face in mastering penmanship, Imran has created several programs to make individuals fall in love with the pen. He teaches several courses related to writing like graphotherapy, choosing the right pen and more for both adults and children.

His interest In handwriting rose when he discovered the unfathomable correlation between the subconscious mind and the way one’s letters are formed onto the paper.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor