IMS Ghaziabad Concludes Impactful Week-Long FDP on AI for Educators

New Delhi [India], June 17: IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), a premier institute known for its academic excellence and innovative approach to higher education, successfully organized a week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled “AI for Educators: Reimagining Education with AI – Tools, Trends, and Transformation” from 19th to 23rd May 2025.

The FDP witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 200 educators and scholars across the country. It focused on empowering faculty members with AI-driven tools, current technological trends, and transformative practices aimed at enhancing classroom delivery and student engagement in the evolving digital age.

What set this FDP apart was the perfect amalgamation of expert resource persons from both academia and the industry, enabling participants to gain both conceptual depth and hands-on practical experience. From AI-powered teaching aids to personalized learning analytics, the sessions offered valuable insights into integrating AI in pedagogy, curriculum planning, and student interaction.

This initiative is a testament to the 35-year legacy of IMS Ghaziabad, established in 1990 by a group of visionary intellectuals, committed to nurturing young Indian minds with knowledge, values, and skills to lead with integrity and professionalism. Over the decades, IMS Ghaziabad has evolved into a reputed institution offering programs in Management, International Business, Information Technology, Biosciences, Engineering, and Journalism through its three campuses — IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), IMS Ghaziabad, and IMS Engineering College.

Strategically located in NCR with a world-class hi-tech campus, IMS Ghaziabad is committed to delivering a pragmatic, globally-aligned learning experience. With a thriving alumni network of over 40,000+ professionals, the institute continues to shape future-ready leaders.

Speaking on the FDP's success, the Director of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) said, “This program reinforces our commitment to academic innovation. By equipping educators with AI-powered capabilities, we pave the way for smarter classrooms and a better tomorrow.”

With such forward-thinking initiatives, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) continues to redefine education by aligning academic practices with emerging technologies and global industry demands.

