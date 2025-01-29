IMS Ghaziabad Hosts Expert Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)

New Delhi [India], January 29: IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) recently organized an insightful online workshop on “Essentials of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)” aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of IPR, its significance in fostering innovation, and its role in protecting creativity. The workshop, held exclusively on IPR, provided participants with in-depth knowledge on the topic from a legal and professional perspective.

Details of the Workshop

The online session was led by Mr. Yasir Abbas Zaidi, Examiner of Patents and Designs at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. With extensive experience in patent laws and intellectual property, Mr. Zaidi shared valuable insights into various aspects of IPR, its importance, and its growing role in the contemporary business world.

The workshop served as a platform for students and professionals to gain practical knowledge on IPR and its application, preparing them for the fast-evolving global marketplace. The focus was entirely on IPR, offering participants a clear understanding of its legal framework, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Outcomes

The workshop provided several benefits for both students and faculty, helping them gain expertise in the field of Intellectual Property Rights:

Enhanced Knowledge of IPR : The session provided participants with a deep understanding of intellectual property laws, patent processes, and IPR protection, fostering a more innovation-driven mindset.

: The session provided participants with a deep understanding of intellectual property laws, patent processes, and IPR protection, fostering a more innovation-driven mindset. Practical Exposure : Participants gained practical insights from an industry expert, allowing them to better understand the complexities of IPR, an essential area for those aspiring to work in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and more.

: Participants gained practical insights from an industry expert, allowing them to better understand the complexities of IPR, an essential area for those aspiring to work in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and more. Academic Enrichment: The session contributed to academic development by introducing students to key IPR concepts, which are crucial for enhancing their intellectual and professional skills.

About the IPR Cell at IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad's IPR Cell continues to play a pivotal role in educating and training students on the importance of intellectual property. This initiative aims to equip students with the necessary tools to protect and manage intellectual assets, ensuring they are prepared for success in the competitive global economy.

Statements from Leadership

Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, Director of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), expressed his enthusiasm for the workshop, saying, “Intellectual Property Rights are a critical component of today's rapidly changing business landscape. This workshop provided a unique opportunity for our students to learn from an expert and gain practical knowledge in this essential field.”

Mr. Yasir Abbas Zaidi, Examiner of Patents and Designs at DPIIT, shared his thoughts, stating, “I am pleased to be part of this initiative and to contribute to the education of future professionals on the importance of IPR. This knowledge will undoubtedly empower students to think creatively and protect their innovations effectively.”

About IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus)

IMS Ghaziabad, established in 1990, is one of the leading educational institutions in India, offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. With a focus on academic excellence and holistic development, IMS Ghaziabad provides students with the necessary skills to excel in the global marketplace. The institution is committed to delivering world-class education that prepares students to meet industry challenges effectively.

