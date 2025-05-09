IMS Ghaziabad Hosts Inter-Institute Technical Fest ‘IoTVerse’ to Celebrate World Creativity & Innovation Day

New Delhi [India], May 9: In a spirited celebration of World Creativity & Innovation Day, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) successfully hosted its Inter-Institute Technical Fest – “IoTVerse: Connect & Innovate” – a dynamic platform curated to foster creativity, technical ingenuity, and interdisciplinary collaboration among students across the Delhi-NCR region.

Held on April 21, 2025, the event drew an overwhelming response, with more than 150 students representing 27 leading academic institutions. From emerging technocrats to aspiring problem-solvers, participants convened to exhibit their innovations in the realm of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and sustainable technological applications—proving that creativity is the cornerstone of progress in the 21st-century knowledge economy.

Inauguration Ceremony and Vision for Viksit Bharat

The event was ceremoniously inaugurated by Dr. Pooja Rastogi, Director of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), whose inaugural address served as both a thought-provoking discourse and a call to action. Emphasizing the role of AI in shaping the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), Dr. Rastogi highlighted the imperative for educational institutions to act as catalysts of innovation.

“Innovation is not a luxury but a necessity. As India marches toward becoming a global knowledge hub, it is our duty to integrate creativity, research, and AI into our curriculum and culture. Events like IoTVerse create an ecosystem where students don't just learn technology—they live it,” said Dr. Rastogi.

She further encouraged students to become solutionists—individuals who do not merely identify problems but actively seek and implement tech-driven answers. Her message resonated with the central theme of the day: “Connect & Innovate”—urging students to bridge disciplines, industries, and societal needs through technology.

The fest featured a variety of engaging activities, competitive showcases, and panel discussions.

The event witnessed a diverse and enthusiastic turnout from premier institutions across the Delhi-NCR region, with over 150 students actively contributing to the spirit of innovation. The vibrant participation reflected the growing importance of collaborative learning spaces, where ideas transcend institutional boundaries.

By bringing together minds from varied academic backgrounds, IoTVerse enabled a dynamic exchange of technical knowledge, creativity, and practical problem-solving approaches. The event served as a testament to the fact that true innovation is inclusive, interdisciplinary, and community-driven.

Fostering a Culture of Innovation

The central objective of IoTVerse was not merely to conduct another technical fest but to foster a long-term culture of creativity and digital innovation. By aligning the event with World Creativity & Innovation Day, IMS Ghaziabad reaffirmed its commitment to making innovation a habit—not a one-day celebration.

“Innovation doesn't happen in isolation—it needs a platform, mentorship, and encouragement. We are proud to offer our students and those from neighboring institutions a stage where their ideas can take flight,” said the faculty convenor of the event.

Notably, the event provided a platform for first-time presenters, many of whom received praise for out-of-the-box thinking and robust prototyping, despite limited resources. It was a reminder that creativity thrives not in abundance, but in constraint and purpose.

Valedictory Session and Awards

The fest culminated in a valedictory session, where finalists were felicitated in the presence of dignitaries, faculty, and student peers. Winners across various categories were awarded trophies, certificates of excellence, and cash prizes, celebrating not just technical mastery but also social responsibility, innovation impact, and teamwork.

The event ended on a high note, with applause not just for the winners but for every participant who contributed to a day of learning, networking, and constructive competition.

A Glimpse into the Future

With IoTVerse, IMS Ghaziabad has once again positioned itself at the forefront of academic innovation in the NCR region. The success of this initiative reaffirms the institution's vision of creating not just degree holders but future-ready professionals equipped with the mindset and tools to innovate for society. “Our aim is not just to inspire—but to incubate. The energy and potential we witnessed today compel us to create structures that support these young innovators beyond this event,” added Dr. Rastogi in her closing remarks.

