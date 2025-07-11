IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) and Dainik Jagran Honor Academic Excellence at the ‘Pratibha Samman’ Ceremony

New Delhi [India], July 11: Celebrating the hard work and success of young achievers, IMS Ghaziabad – University Courses Campus (IMS UCC), in collaboration with Dainik Jagran, hosted the Pratibha Samman ceremony to honour students who performed exceptionally well in their board exams. The event was a heartfelt tribute to their dedication, talent, and bright futures ahead. The event took place on campus and drew participation from a wide cross-section of students, parents, educators, and distinguished guests.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Alok Priyadarshi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, as the Chief Guest, who addressed the young achievers and congratulated them on their consistent efforts and discipline. Accompanying him were senior dignitaries from IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), including the Director, Deans, Heads of departments, and faculty members who came together to applaud the academic milestones of these students.

100 of students from more than 70 schools across the region were awarded certificates and mementos during the ceremony. These honors were presented in recognition of their exceptional performance in recent board examinations, underscoring not only their academic proficiency but also their dedication, perseverance, and resilience.

In his address, Mr. Priyadarshi urged the students to remain committed to their goals and always to value discipline, integrity, and social responsibility as they move forward in life. He also made sure to mention how IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) fosters the right environment which lets its students learn and grow with the help of an approach which goes above and beyond classroom learning. The institution also ensures to encourage students to participate in co-curricular engagements, promoting youth development.

Senior leaders from IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) highlighted the importance of encouraging and acknowledging merit among students during their remarks at the event. “Today's achievers are tomorrow's leaders. It is our responsibility as institutions and educators to empower these bright minds by recognizing their achievements and motivating them to dream bigger,” he said.

About IMS Ghaziabad University Courses Campus

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) stands among the top educational institutions in the Delhi-NCR region. With a strong legacy of over 35 years in the field of higher education, IMS UCC is known for its commitment to academic excellence, industry-integrated learning, and holistic student development. The campus offers UG and PG programs in Management, Commerce, Information Technology, Biosciences, and Journalism & Mass Communication, affiliated to CCS University, Meerut, and approved by relevant regulatory bodies.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) combines rigorous academic training with co-curricular and industry exposure, preparing students for impactful career with holistic development. Its emphasis on personality development, innovation, social responsibility, entrepreneurship and employability makes it a sought-after destination for ambitious students across India.

The institution has consistently been ranked among the top colleges in Northern India for its quality of education, faculty excellence, research orientation, and strong corporate connections.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) provides students like you with several benefits, from modern infrastructure to an atmosphere which is ideal to learn and thrive, ensuring that every step of your journey was full of enriching experience.

A Platform to Inspire

The Pratibha Samman ceremony was not just about distributing awards—it served as an inspiration for both recipients and aspiring students in the audience. Parents expressed gratitude for the recognition given to their children and appreciated the role of institutions like IMS UCC in fostering academic culture and moral values.

Faculty members from various departments of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) also interacted with students and parents during the event, offering insights into career options, higher education opportunities, and the importance of lifelong learning.

To conclude, the event came to an end showcasing its hard work and promise through this celebration. It reaffirmed IMS UCC's role as a key contributor to youth empowerment and education in the region. With events like Pratibha Samman, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) continues to uphold its mission of shaping responsible, confident, and capable citizens of tomorrow.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor