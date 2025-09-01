IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) Department of Biosciences Organizes Insightful Industrial Visits to PCIM&H and IPC for First-Year Students

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1: The Department of Biosciences, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), continues to take meaningful steps in bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry exposure. In line with this vision, two enriching industrial visits were recently organized for the first-year students of B.Sc. (Hons.) Biotechnology and Microbiology. These visits were designed to provide students with hands-on experiences in reputed pharmaceutical research and regulatory organizations, enabling them to understand the real-world applications of their academic learning and to explore career opportunities in the biomedical sciences sector.

Day 1 – Biotechnology Students Visit PCIM&H, Ghaziabad

On the first day, the Biotechnology students visited the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), Ghaziabad. PCIM&H is a premier national institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, responsible for developing pharmacopoeial standards for Indian systems of medicine and homoeopathy.

During the visit, students were introduced to the quality control and standardization processes of AYUSH medicinal drugs. The guided tour included visits to the Pharmacognosy, Chemistry, and Microbiology laboratories, where students observed various testing protocols and advanced instruments in action. They gained exposure to how medicinal plants and raw materials are tested for purity, efficacy, and safety, along with understanding their role in preparing standardized herbal formulations.

For the students, this visit was a unique opportunity to link their classroom learning with real-life industrial practices. It also offered them insights into career pathways in the AYUSH sector, an area witnessing rapid growth both in India and globally.

Day 2 – Microbiology Students Visit IPC, Ghaziabad

On the second day, the Microbiology students visited the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ghaziabad, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. IPC plays a crucial role in setting standards for drugs and ensuring their quality across the country.

The session began with an orientation by Ms. Manju (Coordinator), who familiarized students with the objectives, functioning, and responsibilities of the Commission. This was followed by an expert talk by Ms. Shweta, who highlighted the critical importance of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) and detailed the roles of the Materiovigilance Programme of India (MvPI) and the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI). These initiatives are vital for monitoring drug safety and protecting public health.

Students also had the chance to explore IPC's Microbiology and Analytical Laboratories, where they observed the functioning of cutting-edge instruments such as High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), and other sophisticated drug testing technologies. This hands-on exposure provided them with a clear picture of how pharmaceutical products undergo rigorous testing before reaching the market.

Learning Outcomes and Benefits for Students

Both visits proved to be highly beneficial for the students, offering them first-hand exposure to critical aspects of pharmacovigilance, laboratory practices, quality assurance, and regulatory frameworks. They were able to see how theoretical concepts from their coursework in Biotechnology and Microbiology are applied in real-world industry settings.

Some of the key learnings included:

Understanding the importance of quality standards in medicines and healthcare products.

in medicines and healthcare products. Observing modern laboratory techniques and instruments used in drug testing and analysis.

used in drug testing and analysis. Gaining knowledge about the regulatory frameworks that ensure public safety in pharmaceuticals.

that ensure public safety in pharmaceuticals. Exploring career opportunities in AYUSH drug development, pharmacovigilance, drug safety, and biomedical sciences.

For many first-year students, this was their first opportunity to step into professional laboratories and interact with industry experts, making the experience not only educational but also inspiring for their future career paths.

Institute's Commitment to Industry Exposure

At IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), the Department of Biosciences emphasizes experiential learning through seminars, workshops, guest lectures, and industrial visits. Such initiatives ensure that students are not limited to theoretical learning but are equipped with practical knowledge and industry-ready skills.

Speaking about the visits, faculty members highlighted that exposing students to institutions like PCIM&H and IPC early in their academic journey helps them understand the standards, challenges, and opportunities in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. It also motivates them to pursue research, higher studies, or professional roles in these domains.

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) extends its sincere gratitude to the teams at PCIM&H and IPC for their warm hospitality, expert guidance, and for making the visits truly enriching. The cooperation of these organizations provided students with practical insights that textbooks alone cannot deliver.

The institute remains committed to nurturing its students into competent professionals by offering them platforms for industry interaction, skill development, and knowledge enhancement.

About IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus):

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) is a premier institute dedicated to academic excellence and holistic student development. With a strong focus on research, innovation, and industry connections, the institute prepares students to excel in their chosen fields and to contribute meaningfully to society.

