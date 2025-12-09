IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) Earns Global Recognition at an International Conference on Geopolitics, Travel and Economic Growth

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9: IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has added another proud chapter to its academic journey, as two faculty members from the Department of Biosciences were invited to participate in the 17th Annual International Conference on “Geopolitics, Travel and Economic Growth.” The event brought together experts and scholars from around the world to discuss shifting global trends, emerging travel patterns, and the evolving economic landscape.

This international conference was organised by the International Academy of Business and held in collaboration with several globally respected institutions, including the Centre for Global Studies at Howard University (USA), Coppin State University (USA), Livingstone College (USA), the Institute of Tourism at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University (India), the University of Uyo (Nigeria), and the Divi Welfare Society (India). The multi-institutional nature of the conference provided an enriching platform for academic exchange and cross-border collaboration.

IMS Faculty Members Honoured with Prestigious Roles

Two faculty members from IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) were entrusted with significant roles at the conference—an honour that reflects the growing academic influence of the institution.

● Dr. Swati Tyagi, chaired the plenary session. Guiding discussions at such a level requires deep subject expertise and leadership—both of which she demonstrated with distinction. She was also invited as the Valedictory Speaker, where she addressed participants on key takeaways and the need for continued global dialogue.

● Dr. Sanghdeep Gautam was invited as the Guest of Honour for the inaugural ceremony. His presence underscored the importance of research, education, and collaborative learning in addressing today's global challenges.

Their participation not only brought laurels to the department but also positioned the institute as a contributor to meaningful international academic conversations.

A Conference Spanning Multiple Global Venues

What made this year's conference truly unique was its multi-country format. Sessions were conducted across BHU Varanasi, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Agra, Livingstone College (USA), and the University of Uyo (Nigeria). More than 400 participants joined the event, representing universities, research institutions, policy bodies, and industry.

From discussions on shifting geopolitical alliances to the economic impact of global tourism, the conference covered a diverse range of contemporary topics. The sessions allowed faculty members and delegates to explore new perspectives, share insights, and strengthen international academic cooperation.

A Spiritual Conclusion to an Enriching Journey

Following the academic proceedings, the IMS delegation visited the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This visit added a spiritual dimension to their journey, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude after an intense and intellectually enriching conference experience.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus): A Legacy of Academic Excellence

For the past 36 years, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has steadily built its reputation as one of the region's most trusted and forward-looking institutions. Known for its commitment to academic quality and student development, the campus has produced thousands of graduates who are contributing to industries in India and abroad.

The institution is affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, and offers a well-balanced mix of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including:

● BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration)

● BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

● BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication)

● B.Sc. (Hons.) Biotechnology / Microbiology

● M.Sc. Biotechnology

● MIB (Master of International Business)

Its NAAC ‘A' Grade accreditation and UGC 12(B) recognition highlight the institution's dedication to quality teaching, research excellence, and systematic academic growth.

Infrastructure and Environment Designed for Holistic Learning

The campus provides an environment where learning extends beyond the classroom. Over the years, IMS has invested in:

● Modern, technology-enabled classrooms

● Fully equipped laboratories for science and biotechnology

● A dedicated Incubation Centre to promote entrepreneurship

● A vibrant academic culture that encourages students to participate in research, innovation, and extracurricular activities

Faculty members are actively engaged in research, attending national and international conferences, publishing papers, and mentoring students in innovative projects.

Celebrating a Proud Institutional Achievement

The participation of Dr. Swati Tyagi and Dr. Sanghdeep Gautam at an international conference of such magnitude stands as a moment of pride for the entire IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) community. Their recognition on a global platform not only celebrates individual accomplishment but also reaffirms the institution's dedication to fostering academic leadership and creating opportunities for global exposure.

Conclusion

The honour bestowed upon IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) at the 17th Annual International Conference on “Geopolitics, Travel and Economic Growth” is a testament to the institution's pursuit of academic excellence. As the campus continues to nurture talent and promote research-driven education, achievements like this reinforce its standing as a centre of learning that prepares students and faculty to excel in an increasingly globalised world.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) remains committed to empowering its academic community and contributing meaningfully to global scholarship. This achievement marks yet another milestone in its journey of shaping informed, capable, and globally aware leaders.

