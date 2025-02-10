IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) Earns Prestigious IIRF 2025 Rankings for Excellence in Education

New Delhi [India], February 10: IMS Ghaziabad University Campus (UCC) is proud to announce its remarkable achievement of being recognized as the 4th Best BAJMC College, the Best BCA College (State Rank 1), and the Best BBA College (State Rank 1) in the state by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025.

This prestigious recognition highlights IMS Ghaziabad (University Course Campus) dedication to providing top-quality education, innovative learning methods, and exceptional student support. The institution has long been a leader in higher education, and these rankings reinforce its position as a front-runner in shaping the future of students across various disciplines.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by IIRF 2025 as the Best BCA College and the Best BBA College (both State Rank 1), alongside being ranked 4th for BAJMC. This achievement speaks volumes about the excellence of our programs and the exceptional efforts of our students, faculty, and stakeholders. “Our goal has always been to empower students with knowledge, skills, and values that will help them succeed in their careers, and this recognition motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks of excellence.”

IMS Ghaziabad (University Course Campus) extends its heartfelt gratitude to its students, faculty, staff, and all those who have contributed to the success of the institution. This recognition is a shared achievement, and it is through collaboration and dedication that IMS continues to provide outstanding educational experiences.

With this significant achievement, IMS Ghaziabad (University Course Campus) looks forward to further advancing its mission of academic excellence and innovation, ensuring that its students are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

About IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus):

IMS Ghaziabad (University Course Campus), established in 1990, is a distinguished NAAC A-accredited institution offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral academic programs. Known for its world-class infrastructure, the campus is equipped with a sophisticated library, smart classrooms, advanced IT and science labs, international-standard sports facilities, auditoriums, conference rooms, and environment-friendly open spaces. These facilities foster the holistic development of students, preparing them for the challenges of the professional world.

Why IMS Ghaziabad University Course Campus?

Over 1,22,000 Books & 21 Clubs: Our Learning Resource Centre and numerous student clubs provide endless opportunities for intellectual and personal growth.

Our Learning Resource Centre and numerous student clubs provide endless opportunities for intellectual and personal growth. Earn & Learn: We offer on-campus job opportunities for students, helping them to earn while gaining practical experience.

We offer on-campus job opportunities for students, helping them to earn while gaining practical experience. Over 1,000 Free Tutorials: Our smart classrooms with digital learning tools ensure that students have access to over 1,000 free tutorials, enhancing their academic journey.

Our smart classrooms with digital learning tools ensure that students have access to over 1,000 free tutorials, enhancing their academic journey. Best Placements Across Courses: IMS Ghaziabad (University Course Campus) maintains an impressive placement record, with the highest salary package of 41 Lacs.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Course Campus) is one of the most innovative and forward-looking multidisciplinary institutes, catering to students from across India. With a commitment to delivering holistic education, IMS continues to create new dimensions in the academic landscape, producing highly sought-after professionals ready to lead in their respective industries. Join us to be a part of this vibrant ecosystem of learning and development.

