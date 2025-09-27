IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) Organized Blood Donation Camp 2025 with Rotary Clubs

New Delhi [India], September 27:The SSR Club and NSS Unit of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), in collaboration with Rotary District 3012, Rotary Club Sahibabad, and Rotary Vardaan Blood Bank, Ghaziabad, successfully organized a Blood Donation Camp on September 16, 2025. The initiative reflected the institute's strong commitment to social responsibility, service, and community well-being.

The camp was inaugurated by CA (Dr.) Rakesh Chharia, General Secretary, IMS Group, in the presence of distinguished guests from Rotary Club Sahibabad – Shri R.P. Maheshwari (Secretary), Shri Shalabh Agarwal (President), Shri Arun Agarwal, Shri Virendra Singh – and from Rotary Club Smart City Ghaziabad – Smt. Bharti Garg (President), Shri Praveen Goyal (Secretary), Shri Subhash Jain, Shri Yogesh Goyal, Shri Ashish Garg, Shri Deepak Agarwal – along with several other eminent Rotarians.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries emphasized the urgent need for regular blood donation and applauded the dedication of young volunteers who came forward for this noble cause.

On the occasion, Dr. Jaskiran Kaur, Director, IMS Ghaziabad University Courses Campus, highlighted that “Blood donation is not just a life-saving act, but a Mahadaan – the greatest gift – which nurtures the values of compassion and charity in society.” She encouraged the community to make blood donation a continuous practice to support those in critical need.

The camp witnessed overwhelming participation from students, faculty, and staff, resulting in the collection of 217+ units of blood. These contributions will prove to be a lifeline for patients, reaffirming the institution's values of empathy, humanity, and social commitment.



With a strong alumni network of over 45,000+ graduates, IMS Ghaziabad continues its dedication toward shaping future leaders who excel in their chosen fields while making meaningful contributions to society.

