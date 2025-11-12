IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) Organizes Faculty Development Programme on ‘Teaching Creatively’ to Promote Pedagogical Innovation

New Delhi [India], November 11:IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), a leading institution known for its academic excellence and innovative approach to education, successfully conducted a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on the theme “Teaching Creatively” at Indirapuram Public School, Pratap Vihar. The session aimed at enhancing pedagogical innovation and classroom effectiveness by integrating creative strategies into teaching and learning processes.

The FDP brought together educators and faculty members to explore new-age instructional methodologies, interactive teaching tools, and learner-centric approaches that can make classroom experiences more engaging, experiential, and impactful.

Empowering Educators through Creativity and Innovation

The session focused on how creativity can be embedded in teaching practices to inspire students and deepen understanding across disciplines. Faculty participants engaged in hands-on activities, brainstorming sessions, and experiential learning modules designed to foster curiosity, collaboration, and critical thinking among learners.

Through a series of interactive discussions, the FDP emphasised the importance of shifting from conventional lecture-based teaching to participatory and experiential learning models, where students take an active role in constructing knowledge. Educators were introduced to techniques involving storytelling, case-based learning, gamification, problem-solving, and visual pedagogy, enabling them to make complex concepts accessible and enjoyable.

Speaking at the event, the resource experts highlighted how creativity in teaching goes beyond artistic expression; it is about designing meaningful, flexible, and inclusive learning experiences that cater to diverse learning styles and encourage students to think independently.

A Step Toward Transforming Education

The Faculty Development Programme on “Teaching Creatively” aligns with the institution's broader mission of promoting academic innovation, quality education, and professional excellence. By organising such workshops and FDPs, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) continuously empowers educators with contemporary pedagogical tools and methodologies that prepare students for the evolving global landscape.

The initiative also reflects the institute's strong belief that effective teaching is the foundation of quality learning, and faculty members must continually evolve to meet the changing expectations of modern learners.

Through this FDP, participants not only learned how to creatively structure lessons but also explored ways to assess learning outcomes effectively and provide constructive feedback that motivates students to excel.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus): A Legacy of Academic Brilliance

With an illustrious legacy spanning 36 years, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has established itself as a premier institution dedicated to shaping future leaders and innovators through excellence in education.

The campus offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, including:

BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration)



BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication)



B.Sc. (Hons.) Biotechnology/Microbiology

M.Sc. Biotechnology



MIB (Master of International Business)

Accredited with NAAC ‘A' Grade and recognised under UGC 12(B) status, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) is committed to academic excellence, research, and holistic development. Its state-of-the-art laboratories, smart classrooms, innovation-driven Incubation Centre, and vibrant academic ecosystem offer students a transformative educational experience.

Commitment to Continuous Learning and Development

Speaking about the FDP initiative, Prof. (Dr.) Jaskiran Kaur, Director of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), emphasised the significance of such programs in professional growth. She stated,

“The true strength of any institution lies in its educators. Through continuous faculty development, we not only enhance the teaching-learning process but also inspire a culture of creativity and innovation. This FDP on ‘Teaching Creatively' reaffirms IMS's vision to nurture educators who can make learning joyful, meaningful, and transformative.”

The institute has been at the forefront of conducting faculty enrichment sessions, research workshops, and academic collaborations that encourage educators to experiment with new pedagogical frameworks and integrate technology in education.

Such initiatives have positioned IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) as a centre of innovation, fostering a spirit of lifelong learning among both faculty and students.

A Vision for the Future

Through initiatives like the Faculty Development Programme on “Teaching Creatively,” IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) continues to strengthen its role as a thought leader in higher education. The institution envisions a future where learning is inclusive, innovative, and inspiring, bridging the gap between theoretical understanding and real-world application.

By equipping educators with creative teaching tools and strategies, IMS reaffirms its mission to cultivate an academic ecosystem that empowers both teachers and learners to excel in an ever-evolving educational landscape.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) remains steadfast in its mission to empower minds, enrich teaching practices, and elevate education through innovation, inspiring a generation of educators and students to think differently, learn deeply, and achieve meaningfully.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.