IMS Noida Concludes Five-Day Faculty Development Program

Noida (India), March 11: Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida concluded a five days Faculty Development Programme. In a 5 day programme the speaker was Mohammad Adil, he discussed in details about the diverse methods of communication and methods of imparting education to students. Teachers around 100 from Journalism, Commerce, Management, Law Department and IT and other departments participated in this programme organized by IMS School of IT.

Addressing the teachers in the concluding session of FDP, IMS Director General Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan said that communication and presentation have special importance in teaching work. Adequate knowledge of creative presentation skills and communication skills is essential for successfully complete academic work. You can improve your communication skills with students by using a variety of communication techniques including presentations, debates, role-plays, and individual and group speeches. Besides, the interest in study work can also be increased by using appropriate language, choosing right words and well-organized study material with the students.

IMS Noida Senior Director Dr.Kulneet Suri said, we are delighted to witness the enthusiasm and dedication displayed by our faculty members throughout the duration of the program. The FDP serves as a testament to our commitment to fostering continuous learning and professional development among our academic community. The program was meticulously designed to address the evolving needs of higher education and to equip our faculty with the latest pedagogical tools, research methodologies, and industry insights.

While conducting this special program, Mohammad Adil, an expert in communication and training, explained in detail about the methods of imparting education to the students through diverse methods of communication. The special thing was that emphasis was laid on teaching students through techniques like role play, quiz, interactive technique, comparative analysis, psychological gaming, play learning including impact of appreciation and positive psychological methods. He also explained how a teacher can use a developed psychology and communication skills for successful teaching.

