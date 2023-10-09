New Delhi (India), October 9: The Institute of Management Studies (IMS Noida) conducted induction programmes for the new sessions. All the programmes were successfully conducted under the guidance of Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida.

IMS Noida organised an induction programme for the BBA students. During the programme, Relaxo Assistant Vice President Rajiv Bhatia and Barclay’s Assistant Vice President Priyanka Bhatia, along with IMS Dean Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta, expressed their views as speakers. IMS Senior Director Dr. Kulneet Suri and BBA HOD Dr. Jitin Gambhir, along with teachers and students, were present at the event.

Wishing the students a bright future, IMS Senior Director Dr. Kulneet Suri said,” We are thrilled to welcome our new students into the IMS family. Our goal is to provide them with not just a world-class education but also a nurturing and inclusive environment where they can thrive personally and academically. The induction programme marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we are here to support and guide our students.

IMS Noida organised an induction programme for the BCA students. During the programme, the General Manager of HCL Technology, Awadhesh Sharma, Senior Director of IMS Noida, Dr. Kulneet Suri, and Dean, Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta, expressed their views as speakers. The teachers and students of the institute, along with Professor Monica Dixit Bajpai, Head of the Department of the School of IT, were present at the event.

Wishing the students a bright future, Senior Director of IMS Noida, Dr. Kulneet Suri, said that we believe that the success of our students is not just measured by their academic achievements but also by their personal growth and development. The induction programme is a vital step in ensuring that our students embark on their academic journey with the right knowledge, skills, and motivation. A degree is important in the lives of all of us, but without skills, we cannot hope for success. Discipline and commitment to time make us responsible for ourselves.

Speaking about this, Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida, said, “We believe that the foundation of a successful academic journey is laid during the induction phase. We are committed to providing our students with the best resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help them excel in their chosen fields.

IMS Noida’s Induction Programme for students was a resounding success, setting a positive tone for the student’s upcoming years of learning and growth.

