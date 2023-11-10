IMS Noida Hosts Spectacular Carnival 2023, Emphasizing Holistic Education and Community Spirit

New Delhi (India) November 10: IMS Noida organised “Carnival 2023.”Noida: The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) in Noida organised a carnival in 2023. During the programme, Ghaziabad Mayor SunitaDayal was the chief guest. IMS Noida Senior Director Dr. Kulneet Suri, teachers, and students were also present. The Carnival served as a testament to the institution’s dedication to fostering not only academic excellence but also a well-rounded and inclusive educational experience.

Addressing the students, Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS, said that our aim is to bring positive change to society as well as connect students with social entrepreneurs and startups. So that, along with the creation of new employment in the country, there will be development in the creativity of the students. Furthermore added, IMS Noida Carnival is not just an event; a reflection of our commitment to providing a holistic education that nurtures creativity, instills values, and fosters a sense of community.

We are thrilled to have witnessed the active participation and enthusiasm of our students and the entire community.”Mayor Sunita Dayal inspired the students to continuously move forward on their path of duty for a successful, prosperous, and bright future. Professor Monica Dixit Bajpai, HOD of the School of IT, said that the objective of organising the programme is to make the students aware of their hidden talents. Cultural programmes, including crafts, art, culture, and cuisine, were organised for the students. A two-day programme was organised for the IT students by the institute, in which a gaming contest was also organised for the students. Stall setups were done by the students related to crafts, art, culture, culture and cuisine.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor