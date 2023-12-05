IMS Noida organised cultural events to empower student’s skills

New Delhi (India), December 5: The Institute of Management Studies (IMS Noida) conducted various events to empower the skills of students and their critical thinking. All the activities were successfully conducted under the guidance of Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida.

A live music concert was organised at the Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Noida. During the programme, Coke Studio Bharat artist Avi Rajput created the magic of his voice. During the programme, the IMS Band also gave a mesmerising performance.

Inaugurating the programme, IMS Senior Director Dr. Kulneet Suri said that this type of programme is necessary for the skill development and all-round development of the students. Extra-curricular activities like these will help students broaden their horizons, and they will turn out to be smart and talented professionals. It was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together, enjoy great music, and create lasting memories.

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) in Noida organised an orientation for the students of the PGDM 2023–25 batch. During the programme, Jubilant Foodworks Limited’s AVP, Jitendra Kumar Gupta, and Angel Investor, Dr. Ritesh Malik, expressed their views as speakers. During the programme, IMS Noida Senior Director Dr. Kulneet Suri, teachers, and students were also present.

Inaugurating the programme, IMS Senior Director Dr. Kulneet Suri said that along with the development of technology, new employment opportunities have also increased. In the present environment, there are immense possibilities in data science, robotics, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology. Furthermore, always think like a leader and maintain leadership qualities.

Addressing the students, Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS, said the aim is to organise a multitude of events designed to provide students with a platform to showcase their talents, enhance their skills, and engage in meaningful learning experiences. These events spanned various disciplines, including academic competitions, cultural festivals, industry-oriented seminars, and skill development workshops.

The commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals was evident in events where students had the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge in practical scenarios, fostering a deeper understanding of real-world applications. These events showcased the artistic talents of students and provided a platform for cultural exchange, fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity within the campus.

