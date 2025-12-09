IMT CDL Ghaziabad Celebrates Concluding Ceremony 2025 for Its Graduating Batch with Industry Stalwarts and Academic Leadership

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9: The Institute of Management Technology – Centre for Distance Learning (IMT CDL) Ghaziabad marked a momentous milestone as it hosted its Concluding Ceremony 2025 for the graduating batch on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The ceremony, witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 400 students, along with distinguished faculty members, staff, and office bearers of the Alumni Association.

The event was graced by eminent industry and leadership voices including Mr. Sandeep Puri, Executive Director – International Business at ALP Group, a globally respected business and growth strategist, and Dr. G P Rao, Independent Director, Executive Coach, Leadership Trainer, Founder of Good People Relations and Co-Founder of Destination Boardroom. The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Amit Goel, CEO, in the august presence of Prof. Ashok Sharma, Dean – Academics, along with the institution's distinguished faculty members. The Alumni Association was represented by its President Mr. Sujoy Gupta, along with the executive committee.

The formal programme commenced with a welcome address and felicitation of the guests, followed by the introduction of the IMT CDL Alumni Association and its role in nurturing lifelong networks. In his address, CEO Amit Goel reaffirmed IMT CDL's commitment to accessible, high-quality management education and its mission to continuously innovate learning for working professionals.

During his keynote address, Mr. Sandeep Puri shared deep insights from his three-decade-long global leadership journey across automotive and engineering sectors. He urged the graduating students to build adaptive careers, stay rooted in ethics, and embrace global thinking with local responsibility. Dr. G P Rao, in his inspirational address, emphasized that “Distance Learning undertaken by experienced professionals is unique—it reflects a deep commitment to not only learn but also to implement new concepts in real-world contexts. Reminded the graduates about having a clearer purpose, sharper commercial acumen, leverage digitization, nurture trust, and drive growth with agility.”

A Four-Decade Legacy of Academic Excellence & Digital Innovation

With a legacy spanning over four decades, IMT CDL has emerged as one of India's most trusted names in flexible and industry-relevant management education. Operating under the aegis of the Centre for General Education Society, IMT CDL offers AICTE-approved management programmes designed to meet the evolving needs of global industry.

Key institutional highlights include:

– 6+ areas of specialization

– 40+ electives

– 40+ hours of skill enhancement workshops

– 300+ pages of carefully crafted digital learning content per course

– 300+ hours of live online learning per programme

– 20+ years of average faculty experience

– 46,000+ alumni across industries worldwide

IMT CDL stands at the forefront of digital learning innovation, powered by an advanced Learning Management System (LMS), live virtual classrooms, AI-enabled assessment systems, personalised learning dashboards, and mobile learning solutions. Its learner-centric model breaks geographical and professional barriers, enabling students across the globe to access quality management education anytime, anywhere.

The institute's curriculum reflects continuous curriculum innovation, integrating emerging domains such as AI in Business, Sustainability, Cyber Security, Design Thinking, and Cross-Cultural Management, while aligning with the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) to personalise career outcomes.

Strengthening Alumni Bonds & Industry Integration

Speaking on the occasion, Alumni Association President Sujoy Gupta emphasized the value of lifelong institutional bonding and professional networking, encapsulating the spirit with the message: “Once an IMTian, always an IMTian.”

IMT CDL's strong industry integration is reinforced through expert talks, live projects, workshops, MoUs with corporates, internships, leadership sessions, and entrepreneurship support through its Innovation Council and Incubation Centre — ensuring graduates remain industry-ready from day one.

Passing-Out Batch 2025: Student Profile Highlights



The graduating batch of 2025 represents one of IMT CDL's most diverse and professionally rich cohorts to date. With a wide age range from 22 to 70 years, the batch showcases IMT CDL's unique strength in enabling true multi-generational learning.

The cohort reflects a healthy balance of fresh talent and experienced professionals, with an average work experience of 5.41 years. Notably, nearly 25% of students joined the programme with less than one year of work experience, highlighting IMT CDL's growing appeal among fresh graduates aspiring for strong, industry-ready management foundations.

From an industry exposure standpoint, the batch demonstrated strong cross-sector representation, led by the IT domain, followed by Banking, BPO, Manufacturing, Education, Telecom, Finance, Automobile, Technology Services, and Insurance. This vibrant mix reinforces IMT CDL's capability to nurture management professionals across both traditional and emerging industry sectors. Distinguished passing-out graduates including Dr. H. L. Jaiswal, CEO, Samavesh Insurance; Mr. Anand Trivedi, GM, Steel Authority of India Limited; Ms. Mansa Jain, AGM, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Achuthan Sreekumar, Symega Food Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.; and Ms. Naina Agarwal, Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., among several others, took to the dais to share and celebrate their transformative learning journeys with IMT CDL.

Looking Ahead

The Concluding Ceremony 2025 was not merely an academic closure but a powerful launchpad for the next phase of leadership journeys. As the graduates step into an increasingly complex and opportunity-rich global ecosystem, they carry forward IMT CDL's values of excellence, integrity, innovation, and impact.

With its robust digital ecosystem, globally benchmarked curriculum, experienced faculty, and a vast alumni network, IMT CDL Ghaziabad continues to redefine management education for the professionals of today and leaders of tomorrow.

