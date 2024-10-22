IMT Ghaziabad Hosts Annual Convocation for Class of 2024 Celebrating Academic Excellence

PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: IMT Ghaziabad, India's prestigious management institute, hosted its Annual Convocation Ceremony on October 19, 2024, at the Ghaziabad campus to honour and celebrate the achievements of the graduating Class of 2024. With a rich legacy of over 44 years in management education, the institute organized a grand event to recognize the academic excellence of its students.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India Limited, as the distinguished guest. This gathering brought together students, faculty members, and esteemed guests in a spirit of achievement, reflection, and inspiration to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the graduates. Suresh Narayanan, with his extensive experience in the corporate world, shared valuable insights, enriching the occasion with his wisdom and knowledge.

The convocation ceremony celebrating the Class of 2024 at IMT Ghaziabad marked the culmination of their years of diligent effort, unwavering commitment, and outstanding academic achievements. The event included the conferral of diplomas upon more than 670 graduates from the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs, PGDM ExP, and PGDM Part-Time programs.

In his inspiring address, Suresh Narayanan stated, "As you embark on this new chapter of your lives, I want to share the 'Cs of Leadership': Clarity, Competence, Credibility, Courage, Concentration, Creativity, and Compassion. In a world filled with complexity, I urge you to embrace simplicity. Remember, good things take time, as captured in the wisdom of Kabir. Leadership requires courage, especially in times of crisis. Lead with compassion and strive to balance empathy with your organizational goals. The future is yours to shape; approach it with the values you have cultivated here."

Kamal Nath, President and Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad, also addressed the graduates, emphasising the importance of continuous learning and community engagement. He stated, "Graduates, today marks a pivotal milestone in your journey. As you prepare to enter the world, remember that your role as a leader should be rooted in collaboration and teamwork, always striving for the greater good. Your decisions and actions carry lasting consequences. As you bid farewell to IMT Ghaziabad, know that your relationship with this institution evolves into a lifelong connection. Stay engagednot just as alumni but also as mentors and ambassadors of our values. Together, let us cultivate a legacy of ethical leadership and social responsibility that resonates far beyond these walls."

IMT Ghaziabad honoured its distinguished alumni during the ceremony for their exceptional accomplishments. The Distinguished Alumnus Award was presented to Neelendra Singh (Batch of 1999), Managing Director/GM at Adidas India, who encouraged graduates to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and take risks in their careers. The Young Alumnus Achievers Award was awarded to Vaibhav Vijay Tambe (Batch of 2010), CEO of Transbank, and Ashutosh Burnwal (Batch of 2012), CEO of Buddy4Study, for their innovation and resilience. Tambe highlighted the importance of nurturing inner passion through risk-taking and innovation, while Burnwal urged graduates to embody resilience and social responsibility.

Dr Vishal Talwar, Director of IMT Ghaziabad, formally welcomed the gathering and acknowledged the occasion's significance. He elaborated on the graduates' imperative role as change agents in a rapidly evolving world, urging them to take responsibility within their organisations and society. His inspiring words instilled confidence in the graduates, motivating them to confront future challenges with resilience and determination.

The convocation ceremony at IMT Ghaziabad showcased the emotional journeys of the graduates, filled with heartfelt embraces with family and engagement with dedicated faculty. The atmosphere buzzed with laughter and joy as graduates tossed their caps into the air, celebrating their accomplishments.

As the Class of 2024 embarks on new professional journeys, they carry invaluable knowledge, skills, and cherished memories of friendship and camaraderie that will last a lifetime.

Stepping out of the pavilions, the graduates are poised to embrace a world filled with opportunities and challenges, eager to make their mark with excellence. With caps soaring high and the essence of success surrounding them, the evening concluded a remarkable chapter in the graduates' lives and their families' lives.

IMT Ghaziabad:

Established in 1980, IMT Ghaziabad is India's premier AACSB-accredited management school with a distinct focus on grooming leadership through Innovation, Execution, and Social Responsibility. IMT Ghaziabad is an autonomous non-profit institute offering highly sought-after postgraduate programs for over four decades. The programs offered by IMT Ghaziabad include PGDM Full Time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking & Financial Services (BFS), PGDM Dual Country Program (DCP), PGDM ExP, and Fellow Program in Management (FPM).

IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under the Societies Act 1860 by the Government of India. IMT Ghaziabad has been consistently ranked among the top management institutes in the country for its leadership, faculty, research, student selection process, curriculum, pedagogy, industry interface, internationalisation, placements, and infrastructure.

