IMT Ghaziabad Sets New Milestones in Management Education with Convocation Gala 2023

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11: With an impeccable legacy of over 43 years, IMT Ghaziabad, a top-ranked management institute in India, a stalwart in the field of management education, successfully hosted its grand Convocation Ceremony on October 8, 2023. The event was a spectacular celebration of academic achievement and innovation. The Convocation was graced by Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited. The Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad, Kamal Nath, delivered a virtual address to the students.

More than 480 students from the PGDM, PGDM Executive and PGDM Part Time were awarded their degrees as well as academic and alumni awards in the convocation ceremony. The Institute presented 13 Gold and Silver Medals to the excellent performers from the Batch of 2023 in this grand event.

Reflecting on the occasion, Sanjiv Puri - Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited said, "Students today are graduating at a time which is particularly exciting in India. Because the world over, it is known as India's moment, India's decade. India's success with the public digital infrastructure, the new world order and all these confluence of factors have brought a lot of attention to India. And that's what gives it the enormous amount of opportunity in the future for you students."

Puri's message invigorated the graduating students, parents and the IMT community. His words of wisdom guided the young leaders in their promising and exciting journey ahead.

Dr Vishal Talwar, Director of IMT Ghaziabad, emphasized the transformative journey that graduates embark upon. He addressed, "IMT is an institution with a rich legacy of 43 years. It has been consistently building on its existing strengths and forging new relationships. India has been making confident strides in various spheres, including the world of business and management. As you prepare to become alumni and agents of change, I encourage you to work together and achieve even greater goals. I am proud to announce that IMT Ghaziabad has been ranked #92 globally in the FT Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2023."

Dr Talwar shed light on the remarkable achievements of the institution, accentuating its continuous journey to new epochs. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the alumni, the faculty, and all the stakeholders of IMT, who have worked tirelessly to preserve and enhance the legacy of this esteemed institution. Dr. Talwar also mentioned the newly inaugurated Incubation and Innovation Centre, which promises to be a hub of creativity and innovation for IMT. Dr. Talwar's words left a lasting impact on everyone present in the audience, with a sense of joy and appreciation.

Kamal Nath, President and Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad praised the institutions and students' commitment to innovation and excellence. He noted, "As you embark on your journey to build impressive careers, I adore you to allocate a portion of your talents and activities towards a noble cause, the betterment of the world in which you live. It is crucial to recognize that the sustainability of humanity is instinctively linked to the sustainability of our planet Earth. I have every confidence that you will emerge as responsible and conscientious towards this beautiful world. Acknowledging your responsibility as guardians of the future, I extend my sincerest wishes for success in your personal, professional, and social life."

Kamal Nath conveyed his unwavering belief in the alumni of the institute, recognizing the diverse skill set they have cultivated during their time at IMT Ghaziabad. The graduates were motivated to embrace the responsibility of upholding the legacy of their esteemed alma mater and make distinctive contributions to the industry, the institute, and the society. The audience was profoundly inspired by Kamal Nath compelling words, inspiring the alumni to shape a sustainable future for the world. Lastly, he concluded his address by instilling a sense of optimism and extending his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates at the Convocation Ceremony.

On the occasion of its Convocation Ceremony 2023, IMT Ghaziabad presented its esteemed Alumni Awards to Jyoti Mahendru, Batch of 1993, and Ankit Aggarwal, Batch of 2010. Jyoti Mahendru, Chief People Officer, Wunderman Thompson (South Asia), was conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. She emphasized how IMT Ghaziabad effectively equips its students for the challenges of the real world, encouraging the young graduates to follow their passions and pursue what they love the most. She also shared her heartwarming sentiments about returning to her alma mater after three decades and reflected upon her time here.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO UnStop, was awarded with Young Alumnus Achiever Award. He talked about his personal journey of diverging from the conventional career trajectory to embark upon the entrepreneurial path. He stressed the importance of equipping a versatile knowledge base, with fundamental principles, to succeed in the industry.

The students found inspiration in the uplifting words offered by the alumni.

In the vote of thanks, the Dean of Academics extended his gratitude to the Chief Guest and the alumni, acknowledging the collective efforts that made the event a resounding success. In his parting words to the graduating class, he encouraged them to leave a positive imprint on society. The graduating class was granted their prestigious degrees in the dignified event. With this, the freshly minted Class of 2023 departed from the pavilions, eager to embrace the world.

As the graduates tossed their caps into the sky, a palpable sense of accomplishment, joy, and fulfilment filled the air, marking the conclusion of a memorable chapter in both the students' and their families lives. The evening then transitioned into a grand dinner, where stories and playful banter flowed alongside a delectable meal. The day culminated with alumni extending their congratulations and fostering nostalgia and the spirit of reunion.

Established in 1980, IMT Ghaziabad is India's premier AACSB-accredited management school with a distinct focus on grooming leadership through Innovation, Execution, and Social Responsibility. IMT Ghaziabad is an autonomous non-profit institute that has been offering highly sought after postgraduate programs for over four decades. The programs offered by IMT Ghaziabad include PGDM Full Time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking & Financial Services (BFS), PGDM Dual Country Program (DCP), PGDM ExP, and Fellow Program in Management (FPM).

IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under the Societies Act 1860, by the Government of India. IMT Ghaziabad has been consistently ranked among the top management institutes of the country for its Leadership, Faculty, Research, Student Selection Process, Curriculum, Pedagogy, Industry Interface, Internationalism, Placements, and Infrastructure.

