IMTS Graduate Achieves Record-Breaking £42,000 International Placement in AI Role

New Delhi [India], June 18: The Institute of Management & Technical Studies (IMTS) celebrates a milestone achievement as alumnus Rahul Sharma secures the institution’s highest-ever international placement package. The MSc IT graduate with AI specialization has accepted a Senior Software Engineer position in London, earning £42,000 annually ($53,248.57 or approximately ₹45 lakh).

The achievement marks a new milestone for IMTS and demonstrates the growing demand for skilled Indian tech professionals in international markets. Sharma, with application number IMTS/2024/MSC-IT/4287, completed his MSc IT course from IMTS in 2024 and will begin his role as a Senior Software Engineer in London.

Breaking Career Barriers for Working Professionals

Sharma’s success exemplifies IMTS’s mission to transform careers for working professionals who face growth limitations despite their experience. After a decade in India’s startup ecosystem with minimal career progression, Sharma enrolled in IMTS’s specialized MSc IT program designed exclusively for employed individuals.

“I possessed the technical skills but lacked formal qualifications and AI expertise needed for advancement,” Sharma explained. “IMTS provided both academic credentials and industry-relevant training that opened international opportunities.”

Remarkable Career Transformation

The placement represents a significant career leap for Sharma, who previously earned ₹25 lakh annually as a software developer in India. His new role in London includes:

Base Salary: £42,000 ($53,248.57)

Performance bonuses and housing allowances

Complete visa sponsorship

Comprehensive health and relocation benefits

This transition marks over a 200% increase in career value, according to the IMTS Placement Director.

Cutting-Edge AI Curriculum Drives Success

The MSc IT program’s AI specialization covers:

AI Agent Development

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Industry-standard tools and frameworks

Hands-on project implementation

Sharma praised the program’s practical approach: “The 100% online format with live instruction, real-time coding practice, and expert mentorship prepared me thoroughly for challenging AI interviews.”

Comprehensive Placement Support System

IMTS’s Placement Cell maintains partnerships with over 200 companies globally, providing:

Professional resume and LinkedIn optimization

Mock interview sessions and skill assessments

Communication and presentation training

Individualized career guidance

The institution boasts a 95% placement success rate over the past five years, emphasizing quality opportunities over quantity.

Meeting Global Demand for AI Talent

Sharma’s achievement reflects the growing international demand for AI-skilled Indian professionals. IMTS graduates have secured positions across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The institute continues expanding its curriculum to include high-demand technologies:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Cloud Computing platforms

Data Science and Analytics

Inspiring the Next Generation

Sharma’s journey has motivated current IMTS students to pursue ambitious career goals. “His success demonstrates that international placements and significant promotions are achievable outcomes after degree completion,” noted a current MSc IT student.

IMTS plans to host a live session where Sharma will share insights on AI skill development, career strategy, and international interview preparation.

Future Expansion Plans

The institute is developing enhanced global placement partnerships and skill-based international pathways. This initiative aims to help working professionals transition from career stagnation to meaningful growth opportunities.

“A degree serves as more than credentials—it’s a gateway to advancement,” stated the institute’s founder. “We empower working professionals whose aspirations exceed their current qualifications.”

Key Takeaways

Rahul Sharma’s transformation from a stagnant Indian startup role to a prestigious London position demonstrates the potential for career reinvention through strategic education and skill development. His success story provides a blueprint for working professionals seeking international opportunities in the competitive AI sector.

