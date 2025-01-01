In 2025, quick commerce will start hitting scale, become comparable to e-commerce: Zepto CEO

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto has three predictions as we welcome a New Year.

Taking to his LinkedIn timeline, the startup unicorn CEO assrted that, in the year 2025, quick commerce as a business model will actually start hitting a scale, and in the process would be comparable to e-commerce.

"In 2025, Quick Commerce will actually start hitting a scale where it will become comparable to e-commerce," he wrote on the social media platform.

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha, Zepto offers a quick commerce service, delivering online groceries, fruits, vegetables, electronics, and many more in a few minutes. In his second prediction, he asserted that in 2025, it will become more clear that quick commerce requires exceptional execution to succeed and "it will be challenging for every single player to deliver that level of execution."

In 2025, he foresees that the fundamentals of quick commerce will evolve dramatically.

"The customer value proposition will level up quickly. The unit economics and initiatives to build operating leverage will change. The capital markets environment for this industry, from private to public, will also look different compared to 2024 and 2023," the 24-year entrepreneur predicted.

In October 2024, Aadit Palicha had said his company was expanding its business geographically across India. He had added that the unicorn startup has been able to raise the necessary capital for the expansion.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of quick online commerce gained much currency in India and the world over.

Palicha, born in Mumbai, began his business career as an entrepreneur at the age of 17. Palicha was studying for a bachelor's degree in Computer Science at Stanford University when he made the decision to drop out and pursue his startup.

Many players, are entering into this quick commerce business. Flipkart is the newest entrant. Flipkart through its 'Flipkart Minutes' platform intends to provide shoppers opportunity to purchase daily essentials from the comfort of their homes.

