In 29 years of existence, Hyundai invested $6 billion scaling up operations in India

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Hyundai Motor India has invested USD 6 billion towards scaling up operations in India, as the South Korean multinational automaker completed 29 years of its presence here in the third largest automobile market.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) celebrated its 29th foundation day on Tuesday, as per a statement from the automaker.

Established on May 06, 1996, it has successfully emerged as one of India's most trusted automotive brands. As HMIL enters the 30th year of its journey in India, the automaker pledges that it will continue its unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation and customer-centricity.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, in the statement, said, "Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai began its journey with the country 29 years ago with a vision of mutual progress."

"Today, we take immense pride in how far we have come - not just providing smart mobility solutions, but a future that reflects innovation, sustainability and a deep connection with our customers. Guided by our global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' HMIL will continue to drive transformation in products and services, while contributing meaningfully to the society."

Hyundai began its India journey with the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Since then, this facility has emerged as the hub of manufacturing excellence. Operations at the manufacturing facility began in September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai's first integrated car manufacturing plant outside of the Republic of Korea.

From SANTRO, to CRETA, to IONIQ 5, to the recent IPO - Hyundai Motor India's growth story is intertwined with the journey of India. Hyundai is today a household brand.

To meet growing demand and position itself as a manufacturing hub, HMIL aims to achieve cumulative annual production capacity of 1 million units by operationalizing its state-of-the-art Talegaon manufacturing facility. HMIL is geared up to commence operations at its new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in fourth quarter of calendar year 2025, the statement noted.

With over 3.7 million vehicles exported by far to over 150 countries, Hyundai has hugely contributed to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' endeavour: It reached 0.5 million unit exports in 2008, 1 million in 2010; 2 million in 2014; 3 million in 2020; 3.7 million in 2025.

HMIL continues to stand among the top three global contributors to Hyundai Motor Company's sales, accounting for 18.5 per cent of its global volumes in 2024.

