In A Glorious Moment, 3 Students of Ajeenkya D Y Patil University Secure Prestigious Internships in Taiwan

New Delhi [India], May 20: In a remarkable feat of academic excellence and global exposure, three students from the School of Engineering at Ajeenkya D Y Patil University (ADYPU) have secured prestigious international internships at Yuan Ze University, Taiwan. The five-month internship, spanning from February 7 to June 30, 2025, reflects the university's strong commitment to fostering global competencies and innovative learning experiences among its students.

The selected students Apurva Chatole, Vaibhav Tiwari, and Mayur Dhangar, all final-year B.Tech CSE (AI) students graduating in 2025, are working on cutting-edge research projects during their time in Taiwan.

Each student is also receiving a monthly stipend of 12,000 New Taiwan Dollars (NTD) as part of the program.

Apurva Chatole is engaged in the field of Tiny Object Detection using YOLO (You Only Look Once), a deep learning-based object detection system. In addition to advancing her technical skills, she is also learning Chinese, immersing herself fully in the cultural and linguistic environment of Taiwan.

Reflecting on her experience, Apurva said: - "The overall experience is overwhelmingly great. Learning about new cultures, meeting people from different countries, and working on international collaborations has given a new perspective to life. I am truly grateful to our Placement Team, our Dean, the SPCR team, and especially to our Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, who personally guided us through the process."

Vaibhav Tiwari is working on model-level delay computation of multiple-input and single-input switching using a machine learning approach. He, too, is learning Chinese to strengthen cross-cultural communication during his internship.

Speaking about his journey, Vaibhav said: - "This internship has been incredibly enriching, both personally and professionally. Engaging in international collaborations and gaining hands-on experience in a global environment has enhanced my technical and communication skills."

Mayur Dhangar, also from the 2025 graduating batch, is pursuing his internship at Yuan Ze University, contributing to advanced research at the intersection of computer science and engineering. His work continues to uphold ADYPU's mission of cultivating next-generation innovators.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President of Ajeenkya D Y Patil University, said: - "This accomplishment is a testament to the world-class talent nurtured at ADYPU and the global outlook we instill in our students. We believe in equipping our learners not just with academic knowledge, but with the mindset, resilience, and global perspective needed for the future. I am immensely proud of Apurva, Vaibhav, and Mayur for representing India and ADYPU on an international platform."

Taiwan is also central to the world's technological scene, particularly as a semiconductor powerhouse the foundation of contemporary computing and artificial intelligence. With TSMC, the globe's leading contract chip manufacturer, Taiwan provides prospective engineers with more than cultural immersion immediate experience in one of the world's most sophisticated innovation environments.

The achievement of these students supports the vision of ADYPU, which is based on innovation, international cooperation, and excellence in learning.

Ajeenkya D Y Patil University provides a wide range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses such as engineering, car design, management, digital modeling, media, architecture, film making, and law.

Situated within the D Y Patil Knowledge City in the city of Pune, the university always works towards producing globally competent professionals.

The tireless efforts of the Placement Cell, the Dean, and the SPCR team, complemented by the individual mentorship of the Vice Chancellor, have played a crucial role in making these dreams a reality.

ADYPU still reiterates its commitment to developing global leaders who are not only intellectually competent but also culture-sensitive and socially aware.

