In aggressive investment plan in EVs, FLASH Electronics to invest Rs 150 crore in 2 years

Leading electronic component manufacturer FLASH Electronics on Tuesday said it had drawn an aggressive investment plan in the electric vehicle (EV) segment and was looking to invest Rs 150 crore over the next two years.

The Pune-based company showcased its range of innovative products at Auto Expo 2023 Components Show. The company also displayed its electromobility solutions at the 'EV Pavilion' of the expo held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, during January 12-15.

The company claimed that it was well-positioned to unfold an era of future mobility with an exhibition of the most contemporary innovations in automotive components for two-, three-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments.

Sanjeev Vasdev, Managing Director, FLASH, said; "Since inception, FLASH has always focused on innovation to deliver advanced technological solutions. After creating a strong foothold in ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle components in the field of electrical and electronics products, we continue to invest in developing future technology for expanding our product portfolio to Electromobility."

Supported by a robust research facility, a strong and relentless team, and best infrastructure of seven manufacturing units, the company said FLASH is at the forefront of the electric vehicle segment.

Vasdev said, "We are extremely cognizant of the latest trends in the industry and are fully committed to building a better, faster, cleaner, and safer mobility solution. As a leading automotive components manufacturer, our participation at the Auto Expo firmly reiterates our commitment to our esteemed partners, customers, and automotive industry."

The company said it showcased its latest solutions suitable for the domestic market to meet the growing demand for EV components.

Flash said the company was among the first in the country to produce parts for EVs in the 2- and 3-wheeler segment. This includes Traction Motors, Motor Controller units, Battery Management Systems, DC-DC converters and vehicle control units, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

