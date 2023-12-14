In Association with BMC and Supported by Westside, the NCPA Announces Another Edition of 'NCPA@thePark'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: Mumbai's premier arts and cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Westside to announce the return of its community outreach initiative - 'NCPA@thePark'. Following the success of the earlier seasons that recorded heavy footfalls, the NCPA, situated in Nariman Point, is delighted to take its celebrated line-up of live performances to other key locations in the city - Narali Baug, Cooperage Bandstand and Bandra Fort.

Commencing on the 16th of December in Narali Baug, the 'NCPA@thePark' will be running for three weekends across the months of December and January. Set against the backdrop of the city's iconic parks, it aims to deliver a unique and engaging experience featuring an array of live performances ranging from dance, international music, western classical music, Indian music, theatre and spoken word.

Speaking on the NCPA's annual off-campus presentation, Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, said, "The NCPA is delighted to bring back yet another promising edition of the 'NCPA@thePark', to spread the joy of live performances beyond its campus. It has always been the NCPA's endeavour to make the performing arts accessible to the public and this initiative, supported by partners like the BMC and Westside, make it possible. We look forward to welcoming residents of the city to join us with their friends and family in this celebration as we continue to promote the arts and strengthen communities."

Expressing her support, Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) of BMC, said, "BMC is happy to further our association with the NCPA and assist in their efforts in increasing art and cultural experiences in the city. 'NCPA@thePark' is a free event that invites all Mumbai residents to enjoy live performances by acclaimed artistes, across the city's key gardens maintained by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. We are certain that the initiative will be successful like its former editions and add to the city's festive spirit."

Commenting on the association with NCPA, Umashan Naidoo, Head - Customer & Studiowest, Westside, said, "Westside is thrilled to collaborate with NCPA again for yet another magical treat of the arts at the park. Building a community which celebrates dance, theatre, music and poetry is one of our many pillars around lifestyle. Westside loves creating play forms for creators, artists and influencers in showcasing the joy of India's talent."

The event will be open for public across all ages, free of cost, on a first-come-and-first-serve basis.

For more details, visit www.ncpamumbai.com or follow: @ncpamumbai.

