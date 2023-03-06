In celebration of World NGO Day, Reach Group organised a Walk-a-Thon empowering underprivileged children

On the occasion of World NGO Day, the Shubham Tyagi Foundation, IRRAH, and Reach Group organised a walkathon on February 26th, 2023, at Reach 3Roads, Sector 70, Gurugram, which started at 6:30 a.m. The walkathon witnessed the participation of Reach Group employees, tenants, and residents of Reach 3Roads who walked for the cause for 5 Kms.

This initiative was purely focused on spreading the message of empowering underprivileged children in the community. Reach 3Roads tenants, also the well-known brands that supported the walkathon were Sagar Ratna, Wow Momo, Sodhi's Supermarket, Chaayos, and Hype The Gym.

Reach Group & IRRAH enthusiastically supported the objectives of the Shubham Tyagi Foundation, which is committed to ensuring that children not only survive but thrive. They have been tirelessly working to create a better world in which every child is safe, cared for, and given opportunities to live a fulfilling life. The foundation's support and presence in this walkathon have been vital in raising people's consciousness regarding these children.

As a part of the walkathon, there were various performances by children from the NGOs, followed by fun-filled activities for enthusiastic participants. Reach 3Roads tenants and IRRAH participated whole heartedly by sponsoring meals and gifts for the children and discount offers for participants. Furthermore, the registered users also received certificates after completing the walk for the cause.

Commenting on the same, Nandini Taneja, Vice President, Reach Group, said, "We at Reach Group have always believed in giving society back, and organising such events is helping us to fulfil this goal. This initiative successfully echoed the message that every child deserves a fair chance to succeed in life. As a valued member of the community, these children must be inspired to dream big and as they have the potential to make a positive impact in the world. Through this walkathon, we were able to encourage the spirit of kindness, hope, and compassion. The little steps we took will surely be effective in creating a better tomorrow for these children."

The event turned out to be an opportunity for the community to come together and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need. Reach Group is firm in its belief that it also raised awareness about the challenges faced by these children and the importance of supporting their growth and development.

Reach Group is a real estate development firm with projects spanning over 2 million square feet across retail, commercial, and residential. Driven by the promise to deliver top-quality commercial and retail space on time, every time, the group works with passion, commitment, and diligence.

Providing high-street retail and office space for rent, Reach 3Roads is a mixed-use development that combines commercial, cultural, institutional, and entertainment uses in one location. Nestled in a pristine location, it provides an awe-inspiring ambience that combines strategic retailing with corporate sensibilities.

Website: reachprogroup.com.

The Shubham Tyagi Foundation envisions a nation and a world where every child experiences life in all its fullness, where they are protected, cared for, and given the opportunities to become everything they're meant to be. They are working to create communities where children are free of fear and full of hope, where families are valued, the environment is preserved, and the most vulnerable live in security and confidence.

Website: shubhamtyagifoundation.com.

IRRAH, is a CSR initiative of Realistic Realtors and Reach Group. IRRAH brings a long-lasting change in the lives of underprivileged children and adults. IRRAH regularly organises blood donation camps, gives scholarships to meritorious students in Delhi-NCR, its volunteers mentor and counsel students of an EWS School and provides regular aids and contributions to its affiliated NGOs.

Website: irrah.org.

