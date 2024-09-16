In line with India's ambitious goal, RV Educational institutions gear up to meet semiconductor sector demand

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: RV College of Engineering and RV-Skills, a center for emerging technologies established by RV Trust, are all set to get their students experience and be trained by Taiwan and Singapore semiconductor ecosystem on various semiconductor process, from design to manufacturing.

This significant move comes at a time when India and Singapore signed MoUs recently to collaborate on digital infrastructure, semiconductors, and skill development. These developments took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Singapore recently.

In tune with the nation's goal, RV educational institutions have made rapid progress in engaging with both Singapore and Taiwan industries and educational institutions to get training programs in semiconductor and other emerging technical fields. This measure would benefit RV students besides meeting the industry requirements.

Dr K. S. Geetha, Vice Principal, RVCE, and RV-Skills CEO, Basavaraj Nagaraju, were in Taiwan from August 24 to September 3 and met the representatives of various companies and educational institutions to build a partnership for conducting training for the RV students. It has identified partners and will soon bring the best technologies and processes to its institutions.

They visited the globally acclaimed National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), Minghisn University of Science and Technology, Hsinchu Science Park, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) was incubated at ITRI. TSMC is one of the largest companies that supply more than 65% of the global chips. Its clients include Apple, Google, Nvidia, and Qualcomm.

Nagaraju said that both Taiwan and Singapore are thriving despite many constraints. Taiwan is focused and consistent in vocational training programs. Singapore has built a successful business model despite being constrained in terms of natural resources.

Dr Geetha said, "We want to adopt all the best learning programs from universities in Taiwan. Meeting experts in the field has given insights. We are committed to making similar investments in our institutions in the coming days. RVCE has been pioneers in adopting new ideas and proactive with the industrial growth cycle."

RV institutions have the right mindset and intent to be the first private institution to establish the right environment for the semiconductor industries to find the right resources who are technically and skill-wise trained. We have met the partners in Taiwan to exchange the methodologies, infrastructure, and process to build the training programs that can be incorporated as part of the standard education curriculum, but with strong emphasis on industry-relevant hands-on experience with the right infrastructure. The goal is to equip RV-Skills and RVCE students, so that industries will find our students more desired to be working on production environment without having to train them at work, they added.

RV Skills is a premier institution dedicated to providing cutting-edge technical skills training and fostering innovation in the technology sector. With over 18 years of experience, RV Skills has a legacy of producing skilled engineers who have made a significant impact on the global technology ecosystem. The institution is committed to evolving its training methodologies to stay ahead of emerging technologies and to bridge the skill gap in India's technology sector.

