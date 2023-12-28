In Memoriam: Ayurveda Mourns the Loss of Acharya Dr. Prakash Adva

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28: The world of Ayurveda is cloaked in sorrow as it bids farewell to one of its eminent figures, the renowned Ayurvedacharya Dr. Prakash Adva. With a career spanning over four decades, Dr. Adva has treated over 2 lac patients, leaving an indelible mark on the field and championing humanitarian causes. Dr. Prakash Adva’s legacy extends beyond healing; he was a compassionate humanitarian. His philanthropic endeavors reached several charitable institutions, embodying a commitment to making healthcare accessible to all. Notably, his charity went beyond conventional bounds. Dr. Adva ensured that the less fortunate not only received free medicines but also had financial support for their daily sustenance.

The late Ayurvedacharya’s contributions to Ayurvedic research were groundbreaking. His expertise spanned auto-immune disorders, joint pain management, and the prevention of chronic diseases. Dr. Adva’s innovative formulations and commitment to advancing Ayurvedic knowledge have left an enduring legacy in the field.

Dr. Prakash Adva was not only a healer but also a visionary, coining a theory that challenged conventional perspectives on death. According to his profound belief, no death can be classified as a “natural death.” Dr. Adva emphasized, “Life, with its intricate tapestry of events, is inherently unpredictable. Organ failures, trauma, or any other cause leading to the cessation of life can be viewed as accidental in the grand scheme of existence. Understanding this perspective not only alters our perception of death but also urges us to appreciate the fragility and preciousness of life.”

During the tumultuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Prakash Adva emerged as a beacon of hope. He recommended crucial amendments to the AYUSH department’s COVID-19 guidelines, showcasing his dedication to ensuring the community’s well-being. Dr. Adva also played a pivotal role in delivering medical aid, proving to be a resilient pillar of support during the challenging phase.

Dr. Prakash Adva’s ideologies were deeply rooted in compassion and service. Following in the footsteps of his father, the late Dr. Devji Ratanshi Adva, a freedom fighter with a commitment to medicine, Dr. Prakash Adva created a profound impact on the healthcare landscape.

Mumbai mourns the loss of its favourite healer. Dr. Prakash Adva was not just a doctor; he was a friend to many, leaving a void that will be hard to fill. His selfless practices, compassionate thoughts, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of his patients have left an enduring impression.

As we bid adieu to Dr. Prakash Adva, we celebrate a life well-lived and a career dedicated to the service of humanity. His contributions to Ayurveda, philanthropy, and healthcare have left an indomitable legacy. Though the city has lost its favourite doctor, Dr. Adva’s ideologies, practices, and thoughts will remain immortal, inspiring future generations in the noble pursuit of healing and humanity. Dr. Prakash Adva passed away on December 25, 2023, leaving a void that will be felt far beyond the realms of Ayurveda.

