In Memory of C. N. Raman: His Daughter Saraswati Raman Pays Tribute to Life of Inspiration and Strength

New Delhi [India] November 5: C. N. Raman, Retired Chief Accounts Officer, MTNL Mumbai, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm. Born on April 6, 1932, in Chandrashekharapuram, Palakkad district, Kerala, Raman embodied dedication, integrity, and a lifelong quest for knowledge. After schooling in Chennai, he attended Madras Christian College before joining the Postal Department. Known for his love of reading, he frequently noted inspirational quotes from figures like Churchill and Wordsworth, which sharpened his command of English.

Throughout his career, Raman was recognized as a compassionate leader, eventually rising to Chief Accounts Officer and serving as Assistant to the Director of Bombay Telephones. He played a crucial role in the publication of the Bombay Telephone Directory, including the first Yellow Pages in collaboration with TATAs. In retirement, he dedicated himself to the Lok Vasant Satsangh, which brought together over 500 families for Vishnu Sahasranamam recitations and spiritual discourses. A devoted follower of Satya Sai, Raman remained committed to his beliefs and community until his passing.

Raman is lovingly remembered by his wife, Vijayalakshmi; daughters, Saraswati (Uma) and Savitri Bala; son, Narayanan (Ganesh); daughter-in-law, Prabha Narayanan; and grandson, Shreeram Narayanan. His legacy of warmth, wisdom, and respect for tradition continues to inspire all who knew him.

His daughter, Saraswati Raman, a transformational coach and certified yoga teacher, honors his memory through her dedication to spiritual enlightenment. The author of Ganesh Gita: The Science of Enlightened Peace, launched recently by Maharashtra’s Education Minister, she combines over 40 years of meditation experience and a 34-year banking career to guide individuals in manifesting their destinies. Reflecting on her father's teachings, she shared, “My father's wisdom and compassion remain a guiding force, inspiring me every day to lead with integrity and purpose.”

OM SHANTI

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.