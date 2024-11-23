In Remembrance of Late Ratan Tata: Desh Ratan Award 2024 Ceremony Honors Prominent Personalities

New Delhi [India], November 23: In a grand ceremony held at the prestigious Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, the Desh Ratan Award 2024 was conferred upon distinguished individuals from diverse fields, paying homage to the legacy of the late Ratan Tata. Among the recipients was Amit Kumar Singh, Senior Correspondent at Sudarshan News Channel, who received accolades from State Labour & Rural Development Minister Shri Raghuraj Singh and Former BJP Vice President Shri Shyam Jaju.

The event also celebrated other luminaries, including Divya Kakaran, Arjuna Awardee and international freestyle wrestling gold medalist; Shahbaz Khan, a Bollywood actor; and Dr. Sanjeev Sawhney, an eminent industrialist.

Amit Kumar Singh: A Trailblazer in Journalism

Since stepping into journalism in 2008, Amit Kumar Singh has become a fearless voice in Hindi print, digital, and electronic media. Over the past four years, his work has focused on cities like Gorakhpur, Meerut, Raebareli, Mau, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, where he has consistently highlighted stories that redefine traditional media narratives. His dedicated reporting on issues such as love jihad, honour killings, and crime, alongside efforts to portray an emerging image of Uttar Pradesh, distinguishes him from conventional journalism.

Amit's unwavering commitment to uncovering ground realities extended to health care systems in Uttar Pradesh and the on-the-ground situation in Ladakh after its transition to Union Territory status. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued his fearless reporting despite the risks, even contracting the virus in 2020 and 2021 while arranging plasma for critically ill patients. His courageous journalism earned widespread praise and demonstrated his unflinching dedication to the truth.

In an exclusive interview, Amit remarked, “Country, culture, and religion must be the priority for every citizen. Free press in India serves as the backbone of our democracy, and strict laws are needed to combat the menace of fake news.”

Recognitions and Awards

Amit Kumar Singh's impactful contributions have earned him numerous accolades. In 2023, he was honoured with the Inspiring Leaders Award by cricket legend Harbhajan Singh, followed by the Icon of India 2024 Award, presented by Bollywood superstar Karishma Kapoor. His relentless efforts to spotlight issues affecting ordinary citizens, regardless of political or social pressures, continue to position him as a leader in the field of journalism.

As he receives the Desh Ratan Award 2024, Amit's work stands as a testament to fearless reporting, commitment to truth, and unwavering service to society.

