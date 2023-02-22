Inaugural I2U2 Business Forum held in Abu Dhabi

The inaugural I2U2 Business Forum took place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The day started with addresses by Sherpas of all four member countries.

India reiterated its commitment to the success of I2U2 by tapping opportunities and overcoming challenges.

Known as the I2U2, it was formed in 2021 to deepen technological and private sector collaboration in the region and tackle transnational challenges in six focus areas -- water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

