Inaugural IGF Archer Amish Award to Spotlight Contemporary Indian Stories on Global Stage

London [UK], June 16: India Global Forum is set to announce the winner of the inaugural IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers next week. Launched at IGF London 2024, in partnership with internationally acclaimed authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, and sponsored by the House of Abhinandan Lodha, this distinguished literary prize, honours contemporary Indian fiction that reflects the diversity, aspirations, and vibrant energy of modern India, strengthening cultural bridges and fostering richer global dialogue.

* $25,000 literary prize to amplify Indian voices globally

With a generous prize of $25,000, one of the biggest for fiction globally and alongside the ranks of some of the world's top literary prizes, the IGF Archer Amish Award positions Indian literature prominently on the world map, celebrating exceptional Indian authors whose works vividly capture the complexity and dynamism of modern India.

Rt Hon Lisa Nandy MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, UK Government, will present the award along IGF Chairman Manoj Ladwa and authors Archer and Amish. Her presence highlights the UK's evolving cultural policy and funding vision, particularly the increased significance of India as a pivotal creative partner post-FTA.

The distinguished finalists vying for this prestigious accolade include Nitya Neelakanthan, author of Navapashanam - The Quest for the Nine Magical Poisons; Yogesh Pandey, author of The Kill Switch; and Dr. Shalini Mullick, author of The Way Home.

Commenting on the vision behind this pioneering initiative, Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, says "The IGF Archer Amish Award embodies our commitment to amplifying Indian voices globally, championing narratives that spark cultural conversations and deepen mutual understanding at a critical juncture in UK-India relations."

"Awards are very important because they give recognition, and they allow someone who had slaved night and day to achieve something to realise they're not on their own, stuck in a box," says Lord Archer, the prolific British author of bestsellers such as 'Kane and Abel' and 'The Clifton Chronicles.'

Renowned author Amish Tripathi, who co-conceived the award and leads the judging panel, adds " This is an award that aims to encourage the gift of storytelling itself, and that is one of the key drivers. It is also around Indians talking about themselves, their own stories. The way Westerners see India, in a lot of ways through the Western lens, it is one narrative, one lens, which is very different from how Indians see India."

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on 18 June, as part of IGF London 2025, marking a significant moment in the ongoing cultural dialogue between the UK and India.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

