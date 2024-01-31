Inauguration Celebration: Wonder Aluboard’s 30 Lacs Square Feet Monthly Production Capacity

New Delhi (India), January 31: In a momentous event on December 15th, GM Alloys Pvt Ltd, under its widely recognised brand Wonder Aluboard, celebrated the inauguration of its advanced production unit. The event was graced by the company’s esteemed Managing Director, Mr. Vijay Mittal, and Directors, Mr. Rajesh Gupta. This milestone marks a significant chapter in the company’s history, adding a new layer to its 15-year legacy in the Building Material Industry.

The new production unit recently opened by Wonder Aluboard shows the company's dedication to developing new ideas. The firm makes a whopping 30 Lacs Square Feet of Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP) every month, making it a top player. The decision strengthens Wonder Aluboard in building materials, showing the company is leading the way with its innovative approach.

In addition to the firm's well-known Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP), Wonder Aluboard has entered the WPC/PVC Sheet and Door Frame market, aiming to grab a significant share. It aids the company in thinking ahead, staying up-to-date with industry changes, and broadening its range of products.

With over 15 years in the industry, Wonder Aluboard uses its rich legacy to project itself as a formidable brand. The ongoing expansion resonates with the company’s vision of becoming a household name in India and beyond. By venturing into overseas markets, increasing production capacity, opening new branches, and creating employment opportunities through the ‘Made in India’ initiative, Wonder Aluboard aims to make substantial contributions to the industry and the economy.

Wonder Aluboard has a mission to strengthen its history and welcome new opportunities. The company, already serving customers through a network of 10 company-operated warehouses and over 600 dealer distributors, is committed to excellence. Regular additions to its colour palette, expansion of product offerings, and approvals from various government and private entities showcase its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry standards.

