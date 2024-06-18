Inauguration of Hakkacha Studio by Vasantrao Mhaske and Singer Vaishali Samant - World News Network

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Recently, Hakkacha Studio was inaugurated at Adarsh Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, by Chief Guest Vasantrao Mhaske and renowned playback singer Vaishali Samant, who cut the ribbon to mark the opening. The event was graced by several notable personalities, including playback singer Ameya Jog, playback singer Aneesh, Mushtaq Sheikh, Kamalakar Phand, Deepak Patil, and the owner of Hakkacha Studio, Dr Devyani Bendre. Dr Bendre is also the President of the Film and Culture Department of the Mumbai branch of the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction and a playback singer.

Vaishali Samant, a well-known singer in Hindi and Marathi cinema, attended the inauguration event. Recently, she lent her melodious voice to a song recorded by the eminent composer A.R. Rahman for the Ajay Devgn-starrer film "Maidaan."

The opening of this recording studio is set to benefit new and talented singers greatly. With state-of-the-art equipment, Hakkacha Studio promises high-quality work. It is expected to become an excellent facility for album production and filmmakers, providing an optimal environment for creating music and other audio projects.

Retired DY I.G.R. Vasantrao Mhaske expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "Hakkacha Studio will be a beacon for emerging talent, offering them the resources and environment they need to succeed."

Deepak Patil, Joint Registrar of Palghar, highlighted the studio's potential impact, saying, "This studio is a significant addition to our community, providing an opportunity for aspiring artists to showcase their skills with top-notch equipment."

Kamlakar Phand, IAS (Retd.) and former Chief Administrator of MSRDC added, "The establishment of Hakkacha Studio marks a pivotal moment for the local arts scene. It will undoubtedly foster creativity and innovation among artists and filmmakers alike."

The event was also attended by Bhausaheb Tayede, Retired Deputy Secretary; Tanaz Irani, Doctor; Anagha Patil, Architect; Sangeeta Trivedi; Pooja Saxena; Sudhir Trivedi; and Sarah Reddy, adding to the distinguished gathering of guests.

