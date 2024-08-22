Inauguration of MATECIA Building Material Exhibition 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: The MATECIA Building Material Exhibition 2024 has officially commenced today at the Yashobhoomi India International Convention & Expo Centre, Dwarka, Delhi. This highly anticipated annual event brings together architects, designers, and professionals from the construction and building materials industry to showcase the latest innovations in products and services.

This year, MATECIA is proud to host over 45,000 visitors from more than 500 towns and cities across India and 20+ countries around the world. As one of the most significant exhibitions in India for building materials, MATECIA has established itself as a high-performing platform for brands in the industry. The exhibition, covering an expansive area of 370,000 square feet, features over 250 exhibitors and will continue until 25th August 2024.

The Concurrent Conferences running simultaneously are THE WADE ASIA, Architecture & Design Conference - India's Top Architecture and Design Event, India Furniture Conclave and India Interior Retailing Conference.

The event was inaugurated by distinguished guests and dignitaries, including Anjum Moudgil, Shooting Star and Former World No. 1, Arjuna Awardee and Ar Parul Zaveri, Principal, Abhikram.

MATECIA 2024 is India's largest growing B2B event focused on wood panels, decorative materials, architectural products, and interior solutions.

The exhibitor profile spans a wide range of products including interior and architectural products, furniture, cladding, flooring, laminates, cement boards, plywood, decorative highlighters, veneers, surfaces, louvers, doors, windows, kitchen and wardrobe hardware, and machinery.

The event offers extensive opportunities for manufacturers, dealers, designers, consultants, builders, and students to engage in market research, educational sessions, and business development. It's an unparalleled platform for networking, innovation, and discovering the latest technological advancements in the industry.

Ms. Verticaa Dvivedi and Mr. Pragat Dvivedi, founders of the show, welcomed all dignitaries, guests, exhibitors, speakers and visitors stating, "We welcome you all to the MATECIA Building Products Exhibition and THE WADE ASIA Architecture Event 2024! Our role is to deliver maximum value, and we look forward to seeing each one of you leave with valuable takeaways. Our 21 years of business connections are here to join within MATECIA."

They further emphasized the importance of the event, adding, "This event is a must-attend for anyone in the design and architecture fields. It offers an exceptional blend of innovation, diversity, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to explore cutting-edge work, witness the latest technological advancements, and gain insights into the future of design. The emphasis on diversity, particularly the achievements of women, creates an inclusive environment that encourages cross-cultural collaboration and fosters global connections."

The MATECIA Building Material Exhibition 2024 is set to be a landmark event in the industry, promising valuable insights, groundbreaking innovations, and opportunities for growth and collaboration.

For more information, visit: www.matecia.com | www.wadeasia.com

